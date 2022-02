Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Το «μεγάλο ευχαριστώ» στον ελληνικό λαό από τον Ουκρανό πρέσβη στην Αθήνα

In Athens the colors of 🇺🇦 flag shine bright in Omonia and Technopolis.

I’m grateful to @KBakoyannis for this act of solidarity and friendship.

More than ever, Greece and its people stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦🤝🇬🇷

We are stronger together.#StandWithUkraine#StopRussianAggression pic.twitter.com/qTOEzbSGeQ