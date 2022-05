Ιράν: Πανεπιστημιακός κινδυνεύει με εκτέλεση - Βοήθεια από την ΕΕ ζητά η σύζυγός του

10-year old son of #AhmadRezaDjalali trying to save his dad, held hostage in #Iran & threatened with imminent execution; no family should be put through this torment @SwedishPM @AnnLinde @SweMFA @vonderleyen @JosepBorrellF @EP_President @enriquemora_ @BorisJohnson #SaveAhmadreza pic.twitter.com/lXwPFeEDd2