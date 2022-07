ΗΠΑ: Οργή στο Οχάιο για τη δολοφονία Αφροαμερικανού από αστυνομικούς – Τον πυροβόλησαν πάνω από 90 φορές

Family friend speaks truth to power all day today. "We're gonna get Justice For #JaylandWalker . period.

Justice For Jayland Walker ✊

Protest today at (in)justice center in downtown Akron Ohio today.#JusticeForJaylandWalker#JusticeForJayland#HeyAkron #Akron #AbolishThePolice pic.twitter.com/AIZVLD2ohC