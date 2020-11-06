Τα τελευταία χρόνια, δύο αθηναϊκά μπαρ βρίσκονται σταθερά στη λίστα με τα 50 καλύτερα μπαρ του κόσμου. Ο λόγος για το The Clumsies της Πραξιτέλους και το Baba Au Rum, που φέτος κατέκτησαν την 3η και την 31η θέση αντίστοιχα, όπως ανακοινώθηκε διαδικτυακά χθες το απόγευμα.
So proud for our Clumsies family and for being amongst the @50bestbars for 2020. No matter how tough things get never stop creating, getting inspired and work hard! Congratulations to all winners! We hope to meet again soon! #lucky3 ✌️ #theclumsies #theclumsies #theclumsiesfamily #athensbars #worlds50bestbars #cocktail #finedrinking #athens #greece
Για την ιστορία, πρώτο ανακηρύχθηκε το λονδρέζικο Connaught Bar του ομώνυμου ξενοδοχείου (το οποίο βρισκόταν στη δεύτερη θέση πέρυσι) με το νεοϋορκέζικο Dante να ακολουθεί στο νούμερο δύο, χάνοντας την πρώτη θέση που βρισκόταν πέρυσι. Ουσιαστικά δηλαδή έκαναν ανταλλαγή μεταξύ τους την 1η και 2η θέση.
Many many thanks around the world to all the people of the bar industry for voting Baba Au Rum as one of the World's 50 Best Bars 2020! Keep up with the same stubbornness and passion just to make others feel happy with a small sip. #babaaurum #athensbars #50bestbars #worlds50bestbars #savethenightsupportfinebars
Την πρώτη πεντάδα συμπληρώνουν τα: Atlas στη Σιγκαπούρη που βρίσκεται στο νούμερο τέσσερα και Tayēr + Elementary του Λονδίνου στην πέμπτη θέση.
Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα με τα 50 καλύτερα μπαρ του κόσμου:
1. Connaught Bar - Λονδίνο
2. Dante - Νέα Υόρκη
3. The Clumsies - Αθήνα
4. Atlas - Σιγκαπούρη
5. Tayēr + Elementary - Λονδίνο
6. Kwānt - Λονδίνο
7. Floleria Atlántico - Μπουένος Άιρες
8. Coa - Χονγκ Κονγκ
9. Jigger & Pony - Σιγκαπούρη
10. The SG Club - Τόκιο
11. Maybe Sammy - Σίδνεϊ
12. Attaboy - Νέα Υόρκη
13. NoMad, Νέα Υόρκη
14. Manhattan - Σιγκαπούρη
15. The Old Man - Χονγκ Κονγκ
16. Katana Kitten - Νέα Υόρκη
17. Licoreria Limantour - Πόλη του Μεξικό
18. Native - Σιγκαπούρη
19. Paradiso - Βαρκελώνη
20. American Bar - Λονδίνο
21. Carnaval - Λίμα
22. Salmon Guru - Μαδρίτη
23. Zuma - Ντουμπάι
24. Little Red Door - Παρίσι
25. 1930 - Μιλάνο
26. Two Schmucks - Βαρκελώνη
27. El Copitas - Αγία Πετρούπολη
28. Cantina OK! - Σίδνεϊ
29. Lyaness - Λονδίνο
30. Himkok, Όσλο
31. Baba Au Rum - Αθήνα
32. Panda & Sons, Εδιμβούργο
33. Swift - Λονδίνο
34. Three Sheets - Λονδίνο
35. The Bamboo Bar - Μπανγκόκ
36. Tjoget - Στοκχόλμη
37. Buck and Breck - Βερολίνο
38. Employees Only - Νέα Υόρκη
39. Bulletin Place - Σίδνεϊ
40. Bar Benfiddich - Τόκιο
41. Artesian - Λονδίνο
42. Sober Company - Σανγκάη
43. Indulge Experimental Bistro - Ταϊπέι
44. Bar Trigona - Κουάλα Λουμπούρ
45. Drink Kong - Ρώμη
46. Room by Le Keif - Ταϊπέι
47. Alquimico - Καρθαγένη
48. High Five - Τόκιο
49. Charles H - Σεούλ
50. Presidente - Μπουένος Άιρες