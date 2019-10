I’m in the final design stage of my Banksy Captured book. Expect more unseen images like this @banksy portrait shot in Bristol. For those who missed the information. There will be an initial print run of 5000 individually numbered books. The first 50 books purchased will come with a Banksy Di-Faced tenner ( they are worth around £500) then somewhere within the edition will be a ticket that wins an unsigned Banksy Bomb Middle England screen print. The book is being self published and self distributed and will only be available at www.banksycaptured.com.To be notified of the release date sign up to the mailing list on the website.

A post shared by Steve Lazarides (@stevelazarides) on Sep 28, 2019 at 6:57am PDT