Yo Kobe.. this one is for you man.. you always inspire me to take the lead to go all in.. to not let nothing stop to me form achieving my goals.. just like in this picture I see you focus and determine to win.. thank you for the countless memories.. la would not be the same with out you..will miss you kobe.

A post shared by Mr A (@misteralek) on Jan 28, 2020 at 1:54pm PST