Καθώς τα βιντεοπαιχνίδια γίνονται όλο και πιο μεγάλα, όλο και πιο κινηματογραφικά, όλο και πιο ρεαλιστικά, οι απαιτήσεις των gamers αυξάνονται. Πλέον όταν συναντάς έναν σκύλο σε ένα παιχνίδι, δεν σε ενδιαφέρει να τον πυροβολήσεις (ακόμη κι αν είσαι τέτοιος άνθρωπος, ακόμη κι αν σου δίνει το παιχνίδι αυτή τη δυνατότητα), αλλά να μπορέσεις να τον χαϊδέψεις. Απόδειξη γι' αυτό αποτελεί ο λογαριασμός Can You Pet the Dog? στο Twitter που επισημαίνει σε ποια παιχνίδια μπορείς να εκδηλώσεις το φιλοζωικό σου ένστικτο και σε ποια όχι. Ας δούμε μερικά παραδείγματα με αφορμή τη σημερινή Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Σκύλων.

Για παράδειγμα, στο «The Last of Us» μπορείς να χαϊδέψεις σκύλο:

Όπως και στο «Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain»:

Ακόμη και το «Super Smash Bros. Ultimate» έχει τον δικό του, ανορθόδοξο τρόπο:

Το «Fortnite» πρόσθεσε αυτή τη δυνατότητα τον περασμένο Απρίλιο με ένα update:

Μπορείς επίσης να χαϊδέψεις τον σκύλο στο «Kynseed»:

Στο «Far Cry Primal»:

Στο «Enter The Gungeon»:

Στο «Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag»:

Στο «Deadpool»:

Και σε ένα σωρό ακόμη video games που θα βρείτε στο Can You Pet the Dog?.