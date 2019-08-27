GAMES

Ο λογαριασμός Can You Pet the Dog? στο Twitter αναζητά βιντεοπαιχνίδια όπου ο παίκτης μπορεί (και) να χαϊδέψει σκυλιά.

Καθώς τα βιντεοπαιχνίδια γίνονται όλο και πιο μεγάλα, όλο και πιο κινηματογραφικά, όλο και πιο ρεαλιστικά, οι απαιτήσεις των gamers αυξάνονται. Πλέον όταν συναντάς έναν σκύλο σε ένα παιχνίδι, δεν σε ενδιαφέρει να τον πυροβολήσεις (ακόμη κι αν είσαι τέτοιος άνθρωπος, ακόμη κι αν σου δίνει το παιχνίδι αυτή τη δυνατότητα), αλλά να μπορέσεις να τον χαϊδέψεις. Απόδειξη γι' αυτό αποτελεί ο λογαριασμός Can You Pet the Dog? στο Twitter που επισημαίνει σε ποια παιχνίδια μπορείς να εκδηλώσεις το φιλοζωικό σου ένστικτο και σε ποια όχι. Ας δούμε μερικά παραδείγματα με αφορμή τη σημερινή Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Σκύλων.

Για παράδειγμα, στο «The Last of Us» μπορείς να χαϊδέψεις σκύλο:

You can pet the dog in The Last of Us pic.twitter.com/zXImdiJmVq — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 5 Μαρτίου 2019

Όπως και στο «Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain»:

You can pet the dog in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain pic.twitter.com/i0FlET0mwW — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 8 Μαρτίου 2019

Ακόμη και το «Super Smash Bros. Ultimate» έχει τον δικό του, ανορθόδοξο τρόπο:

With some creative use of the stage builder, you can pet the dog in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pic.twitter.com/Wg40LAOmaS — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 19 Απριλίου 2019

Το «Fortnite» πρόσθεσε αυτή τη δυνατότητα τον περασμένο Απρίλιο με ένα update:

Update: Fortnite's dog petting animation has been improved pic.twitter.com/2dPQwFm1No — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 25 Απριλίου 2019

Μπορείς επίσης να χαϊδέψεις τον σκύλο στο «Kynseed»:

You can pet the dog in Kynseed pic.twitter.com/qX1XUqpM9T — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 17 Απριλίου 2019

Στο «Far Cry Primal»:

You can pet the dog in Far Cry Primal pic.twitter.com/G0brOisjP6 — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 15 Απριλίου 2019

Στο «Enter The Gungeon»:

New: Following an update, you can now pet the dog in Enter the Gungeon pic.twitter.com/kUOuF9ljL6 — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 5 Απριλίου 2019

Στο «Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag»:

You can pet the dog in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag pic.twitter.com/MMfuUiWwzt — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 2 Απριλίου 2019

Στο «Deadpool»:

You can pet the dog in Deadpool (2013) pic.twitter.com/rUDbsHptvu — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 31 Μαρτίου 2019

Και σε ένα σωρό ακόμη video games που θα βρείτε στο Can You Pet the Dog?.