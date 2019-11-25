Την Πέμπτη 12 Δεκεμβρίου (ξημερώματα Παρασκευής και 13 στην Ελλάδα) θα απονεμηθούν τα Όσκαρ των video games, τα Game Awards 2019 σε μια τελετή που μπορείτε να παρακολουθήσετε ζωντανά (στις 3.30 τα ξημερώματα) μέσω YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Mixer και Twitter.

Οι υποψήφιοι έχουν ανακοινωθεί και μπορείτε να ψηφίσετε τα αγαπημένα σας παιχνίδια τόσο στην ιστοσελίδα των The Game Awards όσο και απευθείας μέσω Google. Στη συνέχεια θα διαβάσετε 20 βασικές υποψηφιότητες, στις οποίες κυριαρχούν το ολοκαίνουργιο «Death Stranding» με 9, το «Control» με 8 και το «Shekiro: Shadows Die Twice» με 5 υποψηφιότητες.

Παιχνίδι της χρονιάς

  • Death Stranding
  • Control
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Outer Worlds

Καλύτερο action παιχνίδι

  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

Καλύτερο action adventure παιχνίδι

  • Control
  • Borderlands 3
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Καλύτερο οικογενειακό παιχνίδι

  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi's Crafted World

Καλύτερο fighting παιχνίδι

  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Samurai Showdown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Καλύτερο role playing παιχνίδι

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  • The Outer Worlds

Καλύτερο αθλητικό/αγωνιστικό παιχνίδι

  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Dirt Rally 2.0
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

Καλύτερο strategy παιχνίδι

  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Embelm: Three Houses
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

Καλύτερο multiplayer παιχνίδι

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Apex Legends
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  • Borderlands 3
  • Tetris 99

Καλύτερο συνεχιζόμενο παιχνίδι

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Apex Legends
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite

Καλύτερο ανεξάρτητο παιχνίδι

  • Outer Wilds
  • Baba is You
  • Katana Zero
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Disco Elysium

Καλύτερο ανεξάρτητο παιχνίδι πρωτοεμφανιζόμενου στούντιο

  • My Friend Pedro
  • Disco Elysium
  • Gris
  • Outer Wilds
  • Slay the Spire
  • Untitled Goose Game

Καλύτερο esports παιχνίδι

  • DOTA2
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

Καλύτερο VR/AR παιχνίδι

  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man's Sky
  • Trover Saves The Universe

Καλύτερο παιχνίδι για κινητά

  • Sky: Children of the Light
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Grindstone
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • What the Golf?

Καλύτερη μουσική

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Death Stranding
  • Kingdom Hearts III

Καλύτερος ήχος

  • Resident Evil 2
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Death Stranding
  • Control
  • Gears 5
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Καλύτερο σενάριο

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Death Stranding
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Control
  • Disco Elysium

Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Control
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Outer Wilds
  • Death Stranding

Καλύτερη ερμηνεία

  • Mads Mikkelsen – Death Stranding
  • Norman Reedus – Death Stranding
  • Courtney Hope – Control
  • Matthew Porretta – Control
  • Laura Bailey – Gears 5
  • Ashly Burch – The Outer Worlds