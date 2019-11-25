Την Πέμπτη 12 Δεκεμβρίου (ξημερώματα Παρασκευής και 13 στην Ελλάδα) θα απονεμηθούν τα Όσκαρ των video games, τα Game Awards 2019 σε μια τελετή που μπορείτε να παρακολουθήσετε ζωντανά (στις 3.30 τα ξημερώματα) μέσω YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Mixer και Twitter.
Οι υποψήφιοι έχουν ανακοινωθεί και μπορείτε να ψηφίσετε τα αγαπημένα σας παιχνίδια τόσο στην ιστοσελίδα των The Game Awards όσο και απευθείας μέσω Google. Στη συνέχεια θα διαβάσετε 20 βασικές υποψηφιότητες, στις οποίες κυριαρχούν το ολοκαίνουργιο «Death Stranding» με 9, το «Control» με 8 και το «Shekiro: Shadows Die Twice» με 5 υποψηφιότητες.
Παιχνίδι της χρονιάς
- Death Stranding
- Control
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Resident Evil 2
- The Outer Worlds
Καλύτερο action παιχνίδι
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Καλύτερο action adventure παιχνίδι
- Control
- Borderlands 3
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Καλύτερο οικογενειακό παιχνίδι
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Καλύτερο fighting παιχνίδι
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Samurai Showdown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Καλύτερο role playing παιχνίδι
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Καλύτερο αθλητικό/αγωνιστικό παιχνίδι
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Καλύτερο strategy παιχνίδι
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Embelm: Three Houses
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Καλύτερο multiplayer παιχνίδι
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Apex Legends
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Borderlands 3
- Tetris 99
Καλύτερο συνεχιζόμενο παιχνίδι
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Apex Legends
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
Καλύτερο ανεξάρτητο παιχνίδι
- Outer Wilds
- Baba is You
- Katana Zero
- Untitled Goose Game
- Disco Elysium
Καλύτερο ανεξάρτητο παιχνίδι πρωτοεμφανιζόμενου στούντιο
- My Friend Pedro
- Disco Elysium
- Gris
- Outer Wilds
- Slay the Spire
- Untitled Goose Game
Καλύτερο esports παιχνίδι
- DOTA2
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Καλύτερο VR/AR παιχνίδι
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man's Sky
- Trover Saves The Universe
Καλύτερο παιχνίδι για κινητά
- Sky: Children of the Light
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- What the Golf?
Καλύτερη μουσική
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Devil May Cry 5
- Death Stranding
- Kingdom Hearts III
Καλύτερος ήχος
- Resident Evil 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding
- Control
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Καλύτερο σενάριο
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Death Stranding
- The Outer Worlds
- Control
- Disco Elysium
Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Control
- Resident Evil 2
- Outer Wilds
- Death Stranding
Καλύτερη ερμηνεία
- Mads Mikkelsen – Death Stranding
- Norman Reedus – Death Stranding
- Courtney Hope – Control
- Matthew Porretta – Control
- Laura Bailey – Gears 5
- Ashly Burch – The Outer Worlds