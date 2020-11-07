Δεν υπήρξε ποτέ καλύτερη ευκαιρία για απενοχοποιημένο gaming από αυτές τις ημέρες του εγκλεισμού στο σπίτι. Τώρα έχετε την ευκαιρία να δοκιμάσετε και να προσθέτετε στη συλλογή σας 27 τίτλους που προσφέρει δωρεάν η πλατφόρμα GOG στο πλαίσιο της ενέργειας «Stay at home».
Πρόκειται για adventures, action games, shooters, RPG, strategy που έχουν κυκλοφορήσει από το 1980 μέχρι σήμερα. Ανάμεσά τους κάποιοι κλασικοί τίτλοι που είχαν γνωρίσει μεγάλη επιτυχία στα 90s, αλλά και πολύ πιο πρόσφατα παιχνίδια από ανεξάρτητα στούντιο. Μέχρι και παιχνίδι «Witcher» (με κάρτες) υπάρχει στη λίστα. Εμείς κατεβάσαμε ήδη το κλασικό adventure του 1995 «Flight of the Amazon Queen»:
Και αμέσως μετά θα πάρει σειρά ένα πιο πρόσφατο adventure, το «CAYNE» του 2017:
Όλα τα παιχνίδια τρέχουν σε Windows, με πολλά από αυτά να είναι συμβατά με MacOS και Linux. Δείτε στη συνέχεια την πλήρη λίστα:
- Akalabeth: World of Doom (1980, RPG)
- Alder's Blood Prologue (2020, Strategy)
- Beneath a Steel Sky (1994, Adventure)
- Bio Menace (1993, Shooter)
- Builders of Egypt Prologue (2020, Strategy)
- CAYNE (2017, Adventure)
- Doomdark's Revenge (1985, RPG)
- Eschalon: Book I (2006 ,RPG)
- Flight of the Amazon Queen (1995, Adventure)
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game (2016, Strategy)
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version (2017, Action)
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy (1992, Action)
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue (2019, Strategy)
- The Lords of Midnight (1984, RPG)
- Lure of theTemptress (1992, Adventure)
- Overload – Playable Teaser (2016, Action)
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut (2003, Shooter)
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves (2013, Action)
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete (1997, Shooter)
- Stargunner (1996, Shooter)
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius (2014, Strategy)
- Teenagent (1994, Adventure)
- Treasure Adventure Game (2011, Adventure)
- Tyrian 2000 (1999, Shooter)
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar (1985, RPG)
- Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams (1991, RPG)
- Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire (1990, RPG)
Μπορείτε να κατεβάσετε δωρεάν τα παραπάνω παιχνίδια εδώ.