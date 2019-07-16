Είκοσι πέντε ολόκληρα χρόνια χρειάστηκαν για να συναντηθούν ξανά στη σκηνή ο Μπομπ Ντίλαν και ο Νιλ Γιανγκ.

Η σπάνια αυτή ευκαιρία δόθηκε το βράδυ του Σαββάτου (14 Ιουλίου) στην co-headlining εμφάνισή τους στο Nowlan Park του Kilkenny στην Ιρλανδία.

Οι δυο θρυλικοί μουσικοί έπαιξαν μαζί το «Will The Circle Be Unbroken» και είναι η δεύτερη φορά που παίζουν μαζί το συγκεκριμένο κομμάτι από το 1975.

Η τελευταία φορά ήταν το 1994 στο Roseland Ballroom στη Νέα Υόρκη.
 

 