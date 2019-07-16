Είκοσι πέντε ολόκληρα χρόνια χρειάστηκαν για να συναντηθούν ξανά στη σκηνή ο Μπομπ Ντίλαν και ο Νιλ Γιανγκ.
Η σπάνια αυτή ευκαιρία δόθηκε το βράδυ του Σαββάτου (14 Ιουλίου) στην co-headlining εμφάνισή τους στο Nowlan Park του Kilkenny στην Ιρλανδία.
LIVE STREAM KILKENNY REBROADCAST 07-14-19 Ireland While the NY + POTR stream worked for many, there were still issues with some browsers and ios devices. DANG NABBIT#@*?!! We promise to get to the bottom of it and sort it out! In the meantime we’ve decided to re-broadcast the Kilkenny show for you all on The Archives for 24 hours sometime this week. Stay tuned! Thanks for listening - NYA ( p.s. - it won’t include this song… this is just a little snippet from a cell phone, peace )
Οι δυο θρυλικοί μουσικοί έπαιξαν μαζί το «Will The Circle Be Unbroken» και είναι η δεύτερη φορά που παίζουν μαζί το συγκεκριμένο κομμάτι από το 1975.
Η τελευταία φορά ήταν το 1994 στο Roseland Ballroom στη Νέα Υόρκη.