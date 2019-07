Just to let ones know!(fuck rumors and hearsay) On Dec 17 i called a ambulance because i was having shortness of breath(wasn’t the blunts relax) on arrival to the culver city hospital i was diagnosed with pneumonia,borderline high blood pressure,diabetes,hypothyroid,and heart failure all WTF?!? To i-self was feeling off but not fully knowing(take yo ass to the doctor to see whuts whut) Everything is level today 12-28-18 breathing and feeling better than ever Going home same Ole G just gotta eat on a normal schedule( no more all day no eating until the night then overeating and crashing hard)tighten up the plant based LifeIT(we don’t do diets son!) get on these special herbs like a true MF villain to the western medical wrld. And be a better version of i-self than i have been in the past year or 2 Big love to my family and friends who held me up when the hospital vibes and terrible food held me down i haven’t been responding to messages emails etc been trying to get my health back up But “I got time now!” Gonna be At Spacebase recovering all studio sessions will resume Jan over and out 👽👊🏿✌🏿✊🏿 #spacebase #ghettoscifimusic #healthiswealth #atribecalledlifeIt #gtoxera

A post shared by Ras_G (@afrikanspaceprogram) on Dec 28, 2018 at 2:35pm PST