ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ

Oρισμένοι φαν των Beatles βρίσκουν ομολογουμένως άκρως ευρηματικούς τρόπους για να δείξουν την αγάπη που τρέφουν στο θρυλικό βρετανικό συγκρότημα.

Τέτοιο λαμπρό παράδειγμα αποτελεί ο Angel Nene, ο οποίος στο YouTube χρησιμοποιεί το ψευδώνυμο Angelo di Caprio.

Ο Νene έφτιαξε ένα αριστουργηματικό βίντεο έξι λεπτών που δείχνει τα τέσσερα «Σκαθάρια», να μεγαλώνουν μαζί χρόνο με το χρόνο, από το 1960 όταν ακόμα ήταν αμούστακα παιδιά έως το 2017.

Παρακολουθώντας το βίντεο, εκτός από συγκίνηση, θα νιώσετε ρίγη ανατριχίλας όταν φτάσετε στις χρονολογίες του 1980 και 2001, έτη που σημαδεύτηκαν από τις απώλειες των Τζον Λένον και Τζορτζ Χάρισον αντίστοιχα, τα πρόσωπα των οποίων στο βίντεο αντικαθίστανται με ένα κερί.

Το βίντεο που είναι ντυμένο με τις μεγαλύτερες επιτυχίες των Beatles έχει ήδη ξεπεράσει τα 5 εκατ. views στο YouTube και μπορείτε να το απολαύσετε αμέσως παρακάτω.

Τα τραγούδια που ακούγονται στο βίντεο:

