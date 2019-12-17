Η Lizzo ανακηρύχθηκε «Καλλιτέχνης της χρονιάς» (Entertainer of the Year) από το περιοδικό Time.
"Attending a Lizzo concert feels like worshipping at the church of self-love, if your preacher was a pop star living joyfully in a big black body, delivering a sermon of self-acceptance that's as frank as it is accessible.... It's a good reminder: omnipresent as she may be, Lizzo is just a person who feels like garbage sometimes and lives on the same actively dying rock hurtling through space as the rest of us. She's not a walking inspirational infographic. She knows that part of being enough means acknowledging your imperfections. Which is why it's such a relief to know that she gets down sometimes—because I know when she gets back up she's going to bring us with her."
Η 31χρονη Αμερικανίδα ράπερ γεννήθηκε στις 27 Απριλίου του 1988 και στη μουσική έκανε το ντεμπούτο της με το άλμπουμ «Lizzobangers» το 2013. Ευρύτερα γνωστή έγινε ωστόσο μέσα από τη συμμετοχή της στην ταινία «Hustlers» με την Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ.
Πρέπει να σημειωθεί ότι μέσα από τη μουσική της, η Αμερικανίδα προωθεί το body positivity, ώστε όλες οι γυναίκες να αγαπήσουν την εικόνα και το σώμα τους.
"I've been doing positive music for a long-ass time. Then the culture changed. There are a lot of things that weren't popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I've seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I'm mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we've never seen anything like this before?"
Για το εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού Time μάλιστα η Lizzo πόζαρε στο φωτογραφικό φακό φορώντας δημιουργία της Ελληνίδας σχεδιάστριας Mary Katrantzou η οποία ανήκει στη συλλογή που παρουσιάστηκε πρόσφατα στην ξεχωριστή πασαρέλα που έγινε στο Ναό του Ποσειδώνα στο Σούνιο.
«Τίποτα δε μου δίνει περισσότερη δύναμη από την εικόνα της Lizzo στο εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού Time» έγραψε στη λεζάντα του βίντεο που μοιράστηκε η Ελληνίδα σχεδιάστρια στο Instagram.
When designing this collection, my intention was to create pieces that women of all sizes, ages and cultural backgrounds could wear. It's 1 of 5 fully embellished, ONE SIZE pieces, we showed for the first time on the runway and I couldn't be prouder that Lizzo was the first to wear this collection and stamp her identity all over it!!! She wore it straight off the runway, no alterations (apart from wearing it back to front!) and there is nothing more empowering to me than the image of Lizzo on the cover of Time magazine! This woman is immensely talented, and a voice that is so important right now..Thank you Lizzo for talking about body positivity, about what "overnight success" really entails and the importance of spreading joy!!!