Φέτος συμπληρώνονται 20 χρόνια από την κυκλοφορία του δεύτερου άλμπουμ της Μπρίτνεϊ Σπίαρς, «Oops!... I Did It Again». Και ένα από τα τραγούδια του, το «Stronger», επανήλθε αυτές τις ημέρες στην επικαιρότητα για τον πιο περίεργο λόγο που μπορεί να φανταστεί κανείς. Μια καφετιέρα ακούγεται ακριβώς σαν την εισαγωγή του!

Ένας τύπος με το όνομα Sam πόσταρε στο Twitter μια καφετιέρα από το ξενοδοχείο όπου μένει, της οποίας ο ήχος μοιάζει να βγήκε απευθείας από το «Stronger». Και το συγκεκριμένο post αμέσως ξεπέρασε τα 8.000 retweets και τα 42.000 likes.

Βέβαια, για να είμαστε δίκαιοι, αυτή δεν είναι η μόνο καφετιέρα που ακούγεται σαν το «Stronger» της Σπίαρς.

Καφετιέρες σε όλο τον κόσμο δηλώνουν φαν της Μπρίνεϊ και παίζουν το «Stronger». Μήπως είναι μία από αυτές και η δική σας;