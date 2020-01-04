ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ

Φέτος συμπληρώνονται 20 χρόνια από την κυκλοφορία του δεύτερου άλμπουμ της Μπρίτνεϊ Σπίαρς, «Oops!... I Did It Again». Και ένα από τα τραγούδια του, το «Stronger», επανήλθε αυτές τις ημέρες στην επικαιρότητα για τον πιο περίεργο λόγο που μπορεί να φανταστεί κανείς. Μια καφετιέρα ακούγεται ακριβώς σαν την εισαγωγή του!

Ένας τύπος με το όνομα Sam πόσταρε στο Twitter μια καφετιέρα από το ξενοδοχείο όπου μένει, της οποίας ο ήχος μοιάζει να βγήκε απευθείας από το «Stronger». Και το συγκεκριμένο post αμέσως ξεπέρασε τα 8.000 retweets και τα 42.000 likes.

the coffee machine at my hotel sounds just like the intro to “stronger” by britney spears pic.twitter.com/Mfi1R83Ww3 — sam ? (@saaasdfghjkl) December 27, 2019

Βέβαια, για να είμαστε δίκαιοι, αυτή δεν είναι η μόνο καφετιέρα που ακούγεται σαν το «Stronger» της Σπίαρς.

Not sure what the collective noun for Britney Spears fans is, but my coffee machine is certainly one of them...#Stronger pic.twitter.com/FuHEHuWybN — George Nash (@_Whatsthemotive) January 16, 2019

Καφετιέρες σε όλο τον κόσμο δηλώνουν φαν της Μπρίνεϊ και παίζουν το «Stronger». Μήπως είναι μία από αυτές και η δική σας;

Our coffee machine sounds like the beginning of Britney Spears Stronger... and although I’m excited for the coffee, I’d prefer if somebody was actually playing Britney. — Dominique Hess (@MissDHess) April 21, 2019

When the coffee machine makes the same sound as the intro to Britney's Stronger ...? — Dafydd (@Daf_Wyn) October 14, 2017

Every time someone in my work puts on the coffee machine it sounds like the start of Britney’s Stronger! — Dorothy Zbornak’s Shoulder Pads (@DavidWatt77) October 17, 2017