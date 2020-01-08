Μέσω του ιδρύματος All Within my Hands οι Metallica προσφέρουν 750 χιλ. δολάρια στους πληγέντες από τις καταστροφικές πυρκαγιές της Αυστραλίας.
Το θρυλικό συγκρότημα καλεί τους θαυμαστές να προσφέρουν με τη σειρά τους ό,τι μπορούν καθώς κάθε βοήθεια είναι πολύτιμη για την ανακούφιση των πληγέντων.
«Είμαστε απόλυτα συγκλονισμένοι από τις ειδήσεις των πυρκαγιών που σαρώνουν εκατομμύρια στρέμματα σε όλη την Αυστραλία, με σημαντικό αντίκτυπο στη Νέα Νότια Ουαλία και τη Βικτόρια. Οι συνέπειες της καταστροφής που επηρεάζουν τους κατοίκους, τα ζώα και το περιβάλλον στην καταπληκτική γη της Αυστραλίας μάς ραγίζουν την καρδιά» αναφέρουν οι Metallica στην ανακοίνωσή τους στο Instagram.
We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking. Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our @allwithinmyhandsfoundation, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts. @NSWRFS is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organization and all funds donated during this State of Emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires. @CFAvic is a volunteer and community-based fire and emergency services organization which helps to protect 3.3 million Victorians, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies. Learn more about NSW Rural Fire Service and how you can help ➡️ https://talli.ca/nws-rfs Learn more about Victorian Country Fire Authority and how you can help ➡️ https://talli.ca/cfa
Τα χρήματα που προσφέρουν θα διατεθούν στην πυροσβεστική υπηρεσία της Βικτόρια αλλά και το NSW Rural Fire Service.