Ανακοινώθηκαν οι φιναλίστ της «Τάξης του 2020» στο Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

Αυτοί είναι οι: Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G. και T-Rex οι οποίοι θα εισαχθούν στο Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, μέσω ειδικής τελετής που θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 20 Μαΐου 2020 στο Public Auditorium στο Κλίβελαντ.

Υπενθυμίζουμε ότι η λίστα των 16 υποψηφίων για την «Τάξη του 2020 περιλάμβανε τους: Pat Benatar, Depeche Mode, Τhe Doobie Brothers, Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, Dave Matthews Band, MC5, Motorhead, Nine Inch Nails, Τhe Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T. Rex και Thin Lizzy.

Οι Judas Priest οι οποίοι θα παίξουν για ακόμα μια φορά ζωντανά στην Ελλάδα στις 17 Ιουλίου στη σκηνή του Release Athens Festival έμειναν εκτός για δεύτερη φορά.

We’re honoured to be included as one of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and to stand alongside the other incredible acts in the Rock Hall and those joining this year. A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us and our music over the years. #RockHall2020 pic.twitter.com/YV2UV8F7Fi

— Depeche Mode (@depechemode) 15 Ιανουαρίου 2020