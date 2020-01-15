Ανακοινώθηκαν οι φιναλίστ της «Τάξης του 2020» στο Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

Αυτοί είναι οι: Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G. και T-Rex οι οποίοι θα εισαχθούν στο Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, μέσω ειδικής τελετής που θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 20 Μαΐου 2020 στο Public Auditorium στο Κλίβελαντ. 

Υπενθυμίζουμε ότι η λίστα των 16 υποψηφίων για την «Τάξη του 2020 περιλάμβανε τους: Pat Benatar, Depeche Mode, Τhe Doobie Brothers, Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, Dave Matthews Band, MC5, Motorhead, Nine Inch Nails, Τhe Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T. Rex και Thin Lizzy. 

Οι Judas Priest οι οποίοι θα παίξουν για ακόμα μια φορά ζωντανά στην Ελλάδα στις 17 Ιουλίου στη σκηνή του Release Athens Festival έμειναν εκτός για δεύτερη φορά.

Απαραίτητη προϋπόθεση για τις υποψηφιότητες του 2020, ήταν ο καλλιτέχνης ή το συγκρότημα να έχει κυκλοφορήσει άλμπουμ ή single το 2004. 

Οι φιναλίστ προέκυψαν από ψηφοφορία που ξεκίνησε στις 15 Οκτωβρίου διήρκεσε έως και τις 10 Ιανουαρίου 2020. Οι φαν μπορούσαν να ψηφίσουν διαδικτυακά στο RockHall.com, μέσω Google πληκτρολογώντας ένα από τα ονόματα των υποψηφίων και στο Rock Hall στο Κλίβελαντ. 