The Queen 2020 commemorative coin has received the (rock) royal seal of approval! We’re glad you like it, @brianmayforreal! . . . #Queen #BrianMay #RogerTaylor @rogertaylorofficial @officialqueenmusic #coins #british #rock #music

A post shared by The Royal Mint (@royalmintuk) on Jan 20, 2020 at 1:30am PST