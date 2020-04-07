10 τραγούδια για το τέλος του κόσμου, που δεν είναι των R.E.M (vids)

Έτος: 1997

Άλμπουμ: Music from and Inspired by the Batman & Robin Motion Picture

Θέμα: To «The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning» δεν είναι το γνωστό και βραβευμένο με Grammy «The End Is the Beginning Is the End», το επίσημο τραγούδι της χειρότερης ταινίας Μπάτμαν που γυρίστηκε ποτέ, αλλά μία πιο ήρεμη εκδοχή του με διαφορετικούς στίχους (και ίδιο ρεφρέν) που ταιριάζει πολύ με το τέλος του κόσμου, γι΄αυτό και χρησιμοποιήθηκε αργότερα στο τρέιλερ του «Watchmen».

Επίκαιροι στίχοι: Relive the pictures that have come to pass / For now we stand alone / The world is lost and blown / And we are flesh and blood disintegrate / With no more to hate