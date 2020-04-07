10 τραγούδια για το τέλος του κόσμου, που δεν είναι των R.E.M (vids)

Μέρες που είναι, το μεγάλο σουξέ των R.E.M. από το 1987 «It's the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)» ξαναγίνεται επιτυχία και ανεβαίνει στα streaming charts. Εμείς θα σας προτείνουμε 10 ακόμη τραγούδια στο ίδιο πνεύμα γιατί μπορεί το τέλος του κόσμου να μην έρθει, αλλά πολλοί νιώθουμε έτσι και η μουσική τα έχει πει όλα πριν από εμάς για εμάς.
«Five Years», David Bowie
Έτος: 1972
Άλμπουμ: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars
Θέμα: Η Γη πεθαίνει, ο κόσμος τελειώνει
Επίκαιροι στίχοι: News had just come over / We had five years left to cry in / News guy wept and told us / Earth was really dying
«1999», Prince
Έτος: 1982
Άλμπουμ: 1989
Θέμα: Πυρηνικό ολοκαύτωμα
Επίκαιροι στίχοι: I was dreamin' when I wrote this, forgive me if it goes astray / But when I woke up this mornin', could've sworn it was Judgment Day
«(Don’t Fear) the Reaper», Blue Öyster Cult
Έτος: 1976
Άλμπουμ: Agents of Fortune
Θέμα: Ο Χάρος βγήκε παγανιά, χιλιάδες κόσμου πεθαίνουν κάθε μέρα, αλλά δεν χρειάζεται να φοβόμαστε.
Επίκαιροι στίχοι: 40.000 men and women everyday / Redefine happiness / Another 40.000 coming everyday / We can be like they are / Come on baby, don't fear the Reaper / Baby take my hand, don't fear the Reaper
«Everyday Is Like Sunday», Morrissey
Έτος: 1988
Άλμπουμ: Viva Hate
Θέμα: O κλασικά μελαγχολικός Morrissey περιμένει το τέλος του κόσμου σε μια ανυπόφορη παραλιακή πόλη και εκφράζει πολύ κόσμο που έχει χάσει τις μέρες μένοντας σπίτι.
Επίκαιροι στίχοι: This is the coastal town / That they forgot to close down / Armageddon, come Armageddon! / Come, Armageddon! Come! / Everyday is like Sunday / Everyday is silent and grey
«Skyfall», Adele
Έτος: 2017
Άλμπουμ: Skyfall (single)
Θέμα: Και ο Τζέιμς Μποντ εδώ. Βεβαίως! Έχετε προσέξει τους στίχους για το τέλος του κόσμου, την απόσταση και τις σκοτεινές μέρες;
Επίκαιροι στίχοι: This is the end / Hold your breath and count to 10 / Feel the earth move and then / Hear my heart burst again. Και λίγο πιο μετά: Skyfall is where we start / A thousand miles and poles apart / Where worlds collide and days are dark.
«We Will Become Silhouettes», The Postal Service
Έτος: 2003
Άλμπουμ: Give Up
Θέμα: Το τέλος πλησιάζει, όποιος βγει από το σπίτι κινδυνεύει, όλοι εσώκλειστοι.
Επίκαιροι στίχοι: I've got a cupboard with cans of food / Filtered water, and pictures of you / And I'm not coming out until this is all over. Αλλά και αυτοί: I wanted to walk through the empty streets / And feel something constant under my feet / But all the news reports / Recommended that I stay in doors
«Idioteque», Radiohead
Έτος: 2000
Άλμπουμ: Kid A
Θέμα: Μεγάλη περιβαλλοντική καταστροφή, ο κόσμος έχει κλειστεί σε καταφύγια.
Επίκαιροι στίχοι: Who's in a bunker? / Who's in a bunker? / I have seen too much / I haven't seen enough / You haven't seen it
«The End», The Doors
Έτος: 1967
Άλμπουμ: The Doors
Θέμα: Δεν έχει σημασία αν ο Μόρισον το έγραψε για τον χωρισμό από μια φίλη του, από τη στιγμή που ο Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα το έβαλε στους τίτλους του «Αποκάλυψη Τώρα» θεωρείται το απόλυτο τραγούδι για το τέλος του κόσμου.
Επίκαιροι στίχοι: This is the end / Beautiful friend / This is the end / My only friend, the end
«The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning», Smashing Pumpkins
Έτος: 1997
Άλμπουμ: Music from and Inspired by the Batman & Robin Motion Picture
Θέμα: To «The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning» δεν είναι το γνωστό και βραβευμένο με Grammy «The End Is the Beginning Is the End», το επίσημο τραγούδι της χειρότερης ταινίας Μπάτμαν που γυρίστηκε ποτέ, αλλά μία πιο ήρεμη εκδοχή του με διαφορετικούς στίχους (και ίδιο ρεφρέν) που ταιριάζει πολύ με το τέλος του κόσμου, γι΄αυτό και χρησιμοποιήθηκε αργότερα στο τρέιλερ του «Watchmen».
Επίκαιροι στίχοι: Relive the pictures that have come to pass / For now we stand alone / The world is lost and blown / And we are flesh and blood disintegrate / With no more to hate
«The Man Comes Around», Johnny Cash
Έτος: 2002
Άλμπουμ: American IV: The Man Comes Around
Θέμα: Η Αποκάλυψη έχει πάρει μπρος, οι Τέσσερις Καβαλάρηδες ξεκίνησαν, η ώρα της κρίσης πλησιάζει... Ταίριαξε υπέροχα στους εναρκτήριους τίτλους της ταινίας «Το Ξύπνημα των Νεκρών».
Επίκαιροι στίχοι: Will you partake of that last offered cup / Or disappear into the potter's ground / When the man comes around