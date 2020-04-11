Ακούστε ηχογραφημένες 10 από τις καλύτερες ροκ συναυλίες που έχουν γίνει στην Ελλάδα (vids)

Χώρος: Θέατρο Πέτρας

Setlist: Intro (Black Juju), Hello Hooray, No More Mr. Nice Guy, Man of the Year, Billion Dollar Babies, Between High School and Old School, Muscle of Love, Be My Lover, Who Do You Think We Are, What Do You Want From Me?, I'm Eighteen, Desperado, Halo of Flies, (drum solo), Sick Things, Gutter Cat vs. the Jets, Backyard Brawl, Cold Ethyl, Only Women Bleed, Ballad of Dwight Fry, School's Out, Poison, Novocaine, Bed of Nails, (band introduction), Under My Wheels