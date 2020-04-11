Ακούστε ηχογραφημένες 10 από τις καλύτερες ροκ συναυλίες που έχουν γίνει στην Ελλάδα (vids)

Αντί να κάθεστε όλη μέρα μπροστά σε οθόνες, δοκιμάστε να περάσετε ένα βράδυ ακούγοντας τις ηχογραφήσεις μερικών από τις καλύτερες ροκ συναυλίες που έχουν γίνει στη χώρα μας. Εμείς σας προτείνουμε μια επιλογή από ηχογραφήσεις που βρήκαμε στο κανάλι του fanzine Merlin's Music Box στο YouTube. Πρόκειται για μεγάλες συναυλιακές στιγμές από τα 80s, τα 90s αλλά και πιο πρόσφατες. Σε κάποιες από αυτές είναι πολύ πιθανό να είχατε βρεθεί κι εσείς, σε άλλες να θέλατε να πάτε και να μην μπορέσατε και άλλες να τις έχετε ακούσει μόνο ως θρύλους... Τα βίντεο που ακολουθούν έχουν μόνο ήχο (εκτός από αυτά του Νικ Κέιβ και των Aerosmith), και είναι ολόκληρες οι συναυλίες (εκτός από τους Rolling Stones που είναι περίπου η μισή).
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, 16/11/2017
Χώρος: Γήπεδο Tae Kwon Do
Setlist: Anthrocene, Jesus Alone, Magneto, Higgs Boson Blues, From Her to Eternity, Tupelo, Jubilee Street, The Ship Song, Into My Arms, Girl in Amber, I Need You, Red Right Hand, The Mercy Seat, Distant Sky, Skeleton Tree, The Weeping Song, Stagger Lee, Push the Sky Away
Sex Pistols ,16/7/2008
Χώρος: Γήπεδο Καραϊσκάκη
Setlist: Intro (There Will Always Be An England), Pretty Vacant, Seventeen, No Feelings, New York, Did You No Wrong, Liar, Holidays in the Sun, Belsen Was a Gas, Submission, (I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone, No Fun, Problems, God Save the Queen, E.M.I., Bodies, Anarchy in the U.K., Silver Machine, Road Runner
Blue Öyster Cult, 9/7/1987
Χώρος: Γήπεδο ΠΑΟ, Λεωφ. Αλεξάνδρας
Setlist: R.U. Ready 2 Rock, Dominance and Submission, E.T.I. (Extra Terrestrial Intelligence), Buck's Boogie, Take Me Away, Veteran of the Psychic Wars, ME 262, Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll, Joan Crawford, Burnin' for You, Godzilla, Born to be Wild, (Don't Fear) The Reaper, Roadhouse Blues
Jethro Tull, 14/5/1992
Χώρος: Θέατρο Ακροπόλ
Setlist: The Whistler (intro), Someday the Sun Won't Shine For You, Living in the Past, Fat Man, Rocks On the Road, Life is a Long Song, Under Wraps, Nursie, Too Old to Rock n Roll, One White Duck, A New Day Yesterday (incl. Kelpie), Aqualung, From a Dead Beat to an Old Greaser, Roll Yer Own, Look Into the Sun, John Barleycorn (με Γ. Νταλάρα), Ruby Tuesday (με Γ. Νταλάρα), A Christmas Song, Bouree, When Jesus Came to Play, Pussy Willow, Jump Start, Locomotive Breath, Thick as a Brick, Cross-Eyed Mary, Thick as a Brick (reprise)
Alice Cooper, 9/6/2004
Χώρος: Θέατρο Πέτρας
Setlist: Intro (Black Juju), Hello Hooray, No More Mr. Nice Guy, Man of the Year, Billion Dollar Babies, Between High School and Old School, Muscle of Love, Be My Lover, Who Do You Think We Are, What Do You Want From Me?, I'm Eighteen, Desperado, Halo of Flies, (drum solo), Sick Things, Gutter Cat vs. the Jets, Backyard Brawl, Cold Ethyl, Only Women Bleed, Ballad of Dwight Fry, School's Out, Poison, Novocaine, Bed of Nails, (band introduction), Under My Wheels
The Smashing Pumpkins, 9/6/1998
Χώρος: Θέατρο Λυκαβηττού
Setlist: To Sheila, Once Upon a Time, Ava Adore, Crestfallen, Tear, Daphne Descends, Thru The Eyes Of Ruby, Perfect, Tonight Tonight, Blank Page, (percussion solo), Bullet with Butterfly Wings, Shame, For Martha, 1979, Transmission (Joy Division cover)
Aerosmith, 20/6/2010
Χώρος: Γήπεδο Καραϊσκάκη
Setlist: Love in an Elevator, Back in the Saddle, Fallin' in Love (Is Hard on the Knees), Eat the Rich, Pink, Livin' on the Edge, What It Takes, Rag Doll, Crazy, Cryin', (drum solo), Lord of the Thighs, Joe Perry's Blues Tease, Stop Messin' Around, I Don't Want to Miss a Thing, Sweet Emotion, Baby, Please Don't Go, Draw The Line, Dream On, Walk This Way, Toys in the Attic
Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band, 3/10/1988
Χώρος: ΟΑΚΑ
Setlist: Born in the USA, The Promised Land, Cover Me, I'm On Fire, The River (με Sting), Cadillac Ranch, War, My Hometown, Dancing In The Dark, Born To Run, Twist And Shout, Every Breath You Take (με Sting)
The Rolling Stones. 16/9/1998
Χώρος: ΟΑΚΑ
Setlist: Satisfaction, Let's Spend the Night Together, Miss You, You Don't Have to Mean It, Wanna Hold You, Little Queenie, You Got Me Rocking, Like a Rolling Stone, Tumbling Dice, Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Brown Sugar
Radiohead, 26/6/2000
Χώρος: Θέατρο Λυκαβηττού
Setlist: Optimistic, Bones, Karma Police, Morning Bell, Street Spirit (Fade Out), Talk Show Host, National Anthem, My Iron Lung, Lucky, Pyramid Song, No Surprises, Dollars & Cents, Fake Plastic Trees, Climbing up The Walls, Airbag, Just, Everything in It's Right Place, Exit Music (for a Film), Knives Out, Planet Telex, Paranoid Android, How to Disappear Completely