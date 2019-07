The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever! ☀️ Make this summer one to remember! 😃 . 👙 @vassia_kostara . #summergirl #summervibes #seasandsun #barefootmemories #happygirl

A post shared by Christina Bompa Tanimanides (@chrismpo) on Jun 24, 2019 at 9:22am PDT