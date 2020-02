“She lost herself in the trees, among the ever-changing leaves. She wept beneath the wild sky as stars told stories of ancient times. The flowers grew towards her light, the river called her name at night. She could not live an ordinary life with mysteries of the universe hidden in her eyes.”🌾 . . . . . #sunkissed #pure

