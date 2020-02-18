Life lesson #1 Do not trust thrifted bikini tops because the clasp in the back might possibly break. Life lesson #2 If you are brave or foolish enough to wear a thrifted bikini top always bring a shirt or a spare bikini with you. Life lesson #3 It's not the end of the world if you have a blue lagoon moment at the beach. If income inequality, facetuned selfies and fast fashion are allowed to exist I'm sure tits are ok. Right @instagram ? Oh wait. Don't look Don't look Don't look Don't look Don't look Oh no, you caught me, I'm using hashtags again #thriftstorefinds #ootd #ethicalfashion #sustainablefashion #fashrev #whomademyclothes #inspo #ootd #womensfashion #swimwear #paros

A post shared by Kristen Leo (@kristenleo) on Sep 16, 2019 at 9:57am PDT