Η παρουσία της στο φετινό κύκλο του «My style rocks» στο ΣΚΑΪ σίγουρα δίνει έναν vintage τόνο, καθώς η Κρίστεν Λεωτσάκου αγαπά τη μόδα και το στυλ μιας άλλης εποχής. Τα σχόλια που δέχεται από την κριτική επιτροπή είναι αρκετά καλά, ωστόσο το δυνατό της χαρτί είναι τα social media.
Μετρώντας χιλιάδες followers στο Instagram, η περσόνα φροντίζει να εξάπτει τη φαντασία των ακολούθων της και να τραβά τα βλέμματα με τις πόζες και τα στιγμιότυπα που ποστάρει. Έτσι το μόνο βέβαιο είναι ότι ακόμη και να αποχωρήσει, θα έχει καταφέρει να μείνει στο μυαλό όλων.
