Yesterday my little sister Gabrielle passed away. I am in shock and have no idea how to process the wave of emotions I am experiencing. The comforts I have in these moments are my family, friends, and cats. Please put good energy out for my parents and my brothers. This loss leaves the biggest hole and our lives will never be the same. 22 is too young to die.

A post shared by Alexandria Crahan-Conway (@alexandriacrahan) on May 19, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT