X, marks the drop! Proud to reveal and introduce Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc! First samples just arrived in NYC from the famous Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough region in New Zealand. I’ve popped the cork and am now even more excited for its September worldwide launch! Starting day 1, this collaboration has been real smooth, just like a fine wine, from those early conversations to designing the #invivoxsjp label to my first blending sessions, all thanks to the mellow, amazing and grape smart @Invivowines fellows that I am fortunate to call partners. For ongoing updates, follow @invivoxsjp. Cheers! X, SJ

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jul 30, 2019 at 5:59am PDT