We are proud to present the October subscribers’ edition of @BazaarUK starring Kristen Stewart. After being catapulted into global stardom as a teenager in The Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart moved on to more challenging roles, winning acclaim for her performances in thought-provoking independent films. Now, as she returns to the mainstream with Charlie’s Angels, she opens up about her fluid sexuality, directorial debut and finding the freedom to be herself. The October issue is available to buy on newsstands from Thursday 5 September. Interview by Sophie Elmhirst Kristen Stewart wears @chanelofficial Haute Couture top and Chanel sunglasses. Styled by @MirandaAlmond Photographed by @AlexiLubomirski Hair by @hairbyadir Make up by @JillianDempsey Manicure by Christina Conrad Stylist’s assistant @TillyWheating With thanks to @iamhannahridley @tommacklin @brookemace11 @avrilmair @jogoodby @tommacklinstudio and @justinepicardie @kiaanorange #kristenstewart #harpersbazaar #Chanel

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk) on Sep 2, 2019 at 11:14am PDT