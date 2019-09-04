Να μην κυκλοφορεί δημόσια κρατώντας το χέρι της συντρόφου της, αν θέλει να εξασφαλίσει ρόλους σε ταινίες, συμβούλεψαν την Κρίστεν Στιούαρτ οι άνθρωποι της κινηματογραφικής βιομηχανίας, όταν εκείνη ξεκινούσε την καριέρα της.
We are proud to present the October subscribers’ edition of @BazaarUK starring Kristen Stewart. After being catapulted into global stardom as a teenager in The Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart moved on to more challenging roles, winning acclaim for her performances in thought-provoking independent films. Now, as she returns to the mainstream with Charlie’s Angels, she opens up about her fluid sexuality, directorial debut and finding the freedom to be herself. The October issue is available to buy on newsstands from Thursday 5 September. Interview by Sophie Elmhirst Kristen Stewart wears @chanelofficial Haute Couture top and Chanel sunglasses. Styled by @MirandaAlmond Photographed by @AlexiLubomirski Hair by @hairbyadir Make up by @JillianDempsey Manicure by Christina Conrad Stylist’s assistant @TillyWheating With thanks to @iamhannahridley @tommacklin @brookemace11 @avrilmair @jogoodby @tommacklinstudio and @justinepicardie @kiaanorange #kristenstewart #harpersbazaar #Chanel
«Μου είπαν ξεκάθαρα "κάνε στον εαυτό σου τη χάρη και μην κυκλοφορείς έξω δημόσια κρατώντας το χέρι της φίλης σου και τότε μπορεί να παίξεις σε ταινία της Marvel"» υποστηρίζει η Στιούαρτ σε συνέντευξη που έδωσε στο βρετανικό Harper's Bazaar, προσθέτοντας «δεν θέλω να συνεργάζομαι με τέτοιους ανθρώπους».
The courage to be her own woman: Kristen Stewart opens up about her fluid sexuality, directorial debut and finding the freedom to be herself. Read a preview of our October cover star interview via link in bio. Pick up the issue of @BazaarUk - out this Thursday. Interview by Sophie Elmhirst Kristen Stewart wears @chanelofficial Styled by @MirandaAlmond Photographed by @AlexiLubomirski Hair by @hairbyadir Make up by @JillianDempsey Manicure by Christina Conrad Stylist’s assistant @TillyWheating With thanks to @iamhannahridley @tommacklin @brookemace11 @avrilmair @jogoodby @tommacklinstudio and @justinepicardie @kiaanorange #kristenstewart #harpersbazaar #Chanel
Η ηθοποιός δήλωσε ότι δεν ακολούθησε τη συμβουλή που της έδωσαν τότε, ούτε υπέκυψε στις πιέσεις, αλλά αντίθετα συνέχισε να είναι ο εαυτός της και να μιλά ανοιχτά για τη σεξουαλικότητά της. «Γνώριζα για μια παλιά νοοτροπία, η οποία λέει πως εσύ θες να διατηρήσεις την καριέρα σου και την επιτυχία, και πως υπάρχουν άνθρωποι στον κόσμο που δεν τους αρέσεις και δεν τους αρέσει που σου αρέσουν τα κορίτσια και δεν τους αρέσει να μην αυτοχαρακτηρίζεσαι ως "λεσβία", αλλά επίσης που δεν προσδιορίζεσαι ως ετεροφυλόφιλη. Οπότε θέλουν να ξέρουν τι συμβαίνει με σένα και τι στο διάβολο είσαι», λέει η ηθοποιός και εξηγεί ότι δεν της αρέσουν οι ταμπέλες.
"I never valued the fame thing as much as I valued the experiences I got to do while working" - read our full interview with Kristen Stewart via link in bio. Interview by Sophie Elmhirst Kristen Stewart wears @chanelofficial Styled by @MirandaAlmond Photographed by @AlexiLubomirski #kristenstewart #harpersbazaar
Τα τελευταία δυο χρόνια η Κρίστεν Στιούαρτ είναι ζευγάρι με το μοντέλο Στέλλα Μάξγουελ ενώ στο παρελθόν είχε δεσμό με τον συμπρωταγωνιστή της στις ταινίες Twilight, Ρόμπερτ Πάτινσον, τον σκηνοθέτη της ταινίας Snow White and the Huntsman, Ρούπερ Σάντερς και την παραγωγό ειδικών εφέ Αλίσα Κάργκιλ.