Η Τζένιφερ Άνιστον φιλοξενείται στο εξώφυλλο του Instyle Οκτωβρίου και μιλάει για την ηλικία της, το μυστικό που της χαρίζει νεανική και λαμπερή επιδερμίδα, αλλά και για το μοναδικό πράγμα πάνω της που δεν θα επιτρέψει ποτέ να... γεράσει.

Η Άνιστον που φέτος συμπλήρωσε τα 50 της χρόνια, αποδεικνύει περίτρανα ότι η ηλικία δεν είναι παρά ένας αριθμός.

Η όμορφη ηθοποιός που είναι στα καλύτερα της ανέφερε ότι η ηλικία της δεν την τρομάζει καθόλου ούτε ένιωσε διαφορετικά μόλις πάτησε την 5η δεκαετία της ζωής της. «Δεν ξέρω πώς είναι γιατί δεν νιώθω κάποια διαφορά. Πάντως, δεν κλείνουν δρόμοι μόλις κάποιος γίνει 50. Σωματικά νιώθω απίστευτα. Επομένως, είναι παράξενο που πρέπει να συνδέει κάποιος την ηλικία αυτή, με το τέλος».

Η ελληνικής καταγωγής σταρ έχει ένα καλλίγραμμο σώμα που κόβει την ανάσα, όπως είδαμε τους προηγούμενους μήνες στο περιοδικό Harper's Bazaar για το οποίο η -πιο σέξυ από ποτέ- Άνιστον πόζαρε τόπλες.

Το ίδιο άψογη και νεανική είναι και η επιδερμίδα της την οποία περιποιείται και φροντίζει καθημερινά από νεαρή ηλικία: «Νομίζω ότι φταίει το γεγονός πως η μητέρα μου μου είπε να αρχίσω να κάνω ενυδάτωση από την ηλικία των 15 ετών. Από τότε χρησιμοποιώ ενυδατική και δεν την παραλείπω ποτέ».

Ωστόσο υπάρχει κάτι πάνω τους που η όμορφη Τζένιφερ δεν θα αντέξει ποτέ να το δει να γερνάει. Και αυτό είναι τα... μαλλιά της. «Δεν θα πω ψέματα – Δεν θέλω γκρίζα μαλλιά »

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jennifer Aniston’s been stepping outside her comfort zone recently, both as a ‘60s bombshell 🎀 in our October beauty issue and on the set of her new Apple TV+ series @themorningshow — her most complex role to date. “We’re addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace all these years,” she tells @kerrybombe. “We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey Weinstein happened in the fall...Reese and I were like, ‘The show is writing itself.’ It was as if the universe were begging for this patriarchal society to be exposed.” Full story at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm

