Η Τζένιφερ Άνιστον φιλοξενείται στο εξώφυλλο του Instyle Οκτωβρίου και μιλάει για την ηλικία της, το μυστικό που της χαρίζει νεανική και λαμπερή επιδερμίδα, αλλά και για το μοναδικό πράγμα πάνω της που δεν θα επιτρέψει ποτέ να... γεράσει.
Cheers to Jennifer Aniston — the woman has a lot to be proud of. "When we found out that we were among the first shows to be bought by Apple, @ReeseWitherspoon and I both had this pinch-me moment," she tells @kerrybombe. "The first women to help launch a network as actors and producers, having a beautiful piece of that pie that we really earned and deserved. We had a big toast to that."
Η Άνιστον που φέτος συμπλήρωσε τα 50 της χρόνια, αποδεικνύει περίτρανα ότι η ηλικία δεν είναι παρά ένας αριθμός.
Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she's stretching her boundaries. In a series of five newsstand covers (just try to choose a favorite), she channels iconic beauty looks from the '60s and '70s.
Η όμορφη ηθοποιός που είναι στα καλύτερα της ανέφερε ότι η ηλικία της δεν την τρομάζει καθόλου ούτε ένιωσε διαφορετικά μόλις πάτησε την 5η δεκαετία της ζωής της. «Δεν ξέρω πώς είναι γιατί δεν νιώθω κάποια διαφορά. Πάντως, δεν κλείνουν δρόμοι μόλις κάποιος γίνει 50. Σωματικά νιώθω απίστευτα. Επομένως, είναι παράξενο που πρέπει να συνδέει κάποιος την ηλικία αυτή, με το τέλος».
There's a Jen for every mood in our October beauty issue, but she's the queen of consistency in her everyday life — whether you're talking style choices or who's in her inner circle. "Some people would call it playing it safe, but I know when I'm comfortable with something [or someone] and when I'm not," she tells @kerrybombe.
Η ελληνικής καταγωγής σταρ έχει ένα καλλίγραμμο σώμα που κόβει την ανάσα, όπως είδαμε τους προηγούμενους μήνες στο περιοδικό Harper's Bazaar για το οποίο η -πιο σέξυ από ποτέ- Άνιστον πόζαρε τόπλες.
"I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them—no matter what age you are—is important. There shouldn't be any kind of shame or discomfort around it." #JenniferAniston gives us the naked truth in the June/July 2019 issue. The actress sits down with her #FirstLadies co-star #TigNotaro to talk about turning 50.
Το ίδιο άψογη και νεανική είναι και η επιδερμίδα της την οποία περιποιείται και φροντίζει καθημερινά από νεαρή ηλικία: «Νομίζω ότι φταίει το γεγονός πως η μητέρα μου μου είπε να αρχίσω να κάνω ενυδάτωση από την ηλικία των 15 ετών. Από τότε χρησιμοποιώ ενυδατική και δεν την παραλείπω ποτέ».
With a milestone birthday behind her and a new show on the horizon, Jennifer Aniston feels more in control than ever. "Women were never allowed to have power. Power feels sexy to me today, as does women's intelligence and how capable and creative they are."
Ωστόσο υπάρχει κάτι πάνω τους που η όμορφη Τζένιφερ δεν θα αντέξει ποτέ να το δει να γερνάει. Και αυτό είναι τα... μαλλιά της. «Δεν θα πω ψέματα – Δεν θέλω γκρίζα μαλλιά »
Jennifer Aniston's been stepping outside her comfort zone recently, both as a '60s bombshell in our October beauty issue and on the set of her new Apple TV+ series @themorningshow — her most complex role to date. "We're addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace all these years," she tells @kerrybombe. "We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey Weinstein happened in the fall...Reese and I were like, 'The show is writing itself.' It was as if the universe were begging for this patriarchal society to be exposed."