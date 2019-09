LOVE this @AviationGin shoot with the legendary @guyaroch. Hair by @serafinosays and styling by @joseph.episcopo. Bags under my eyes by two thankless assholes who refused to go to bed the night before, despite the fact I read them Winnie the Pooh and nearly half of Stephen King’s The Shining.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Sep 18, 2019 at 3:19pm PDT