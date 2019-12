My thoughts are with my family and friends celebrating Thanksgiving in the USA. For many years Princess Diana longed to own a property in America where she could embrace a different lifestyle. On a cold November evening she danced with a President and an A list movie star at the White House and the world stopped to watch. She told me how much she enjoyed her evening and felt every inch a Princess wearing one of her favourite gowns. The ink blue silk velvet dress was made for her by Victor Edelstein and became the most expensive dress from her collection sold at Christie’s in New York on 25th June 1997, two months before her tragic death in Paris. Happy memories ...... Happy Thanksgiving. 🇺🇸🍂🍁 #princessdiana #thanksgiving #presidentreagan #johntravolta #whitehouse #happythanksgivng #america #usa #diana #theholidays #victoredelstein #happythanksgiving2018

A post shared by Paul Burrell RVM (@officialpaulburrell) on Nov 21, 2018 at 12:42pm PST