Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the fires destroying our beloved Australia. We are pledging $500,000 to some of the many organisations carrying out selfless and courageous work aiding and supporting communities and wildlife who have been hit by this overwhelming devastation. We urge everyone to do whatever they can to help. With love to Australia, Nick Cave, Warren Ellis and families.

A post shared by Nick Cave (@nickcaveofficial) on Jan 8, 2020 at 2:02pm PST