@selenagomez is our February cover star! All the highs and lows in her life have led to her new album, “Rare.” It’s her most personal musical expression to date.⁠ ⁠ “This is the first time I’ve heard her truly channel the details of her emotional experience,” says @taylorswift, Gomez’s close friend.⁠ ⁠ Before this new album, much of her music was packaged for her. Some of the messaging behind it didn’t resonate with her, such as in the 2013 song “Come & Get It.” “That’s so not my personality,” #SelenaGomez says. “The lyrics are, ‘When you’re ready, come and get it.’ I would never say that!” But her new album is highly autobiographical: Song titles like “Let Me Get Me” and “Vulnerable” hint at some of the epiphanies she’s had in the four years since her last album.⁠ ⁠ After a long journey through illness and heartbreak, the former teen star has emerged as a full-fledged artist with her first album in four years. Read about it at the link in bio. You can find the issue on newsstands on 1/18. (🖋️: @derekblasberg, 📷: @lachlanbailey, styling: @georgecortina) ⁠

