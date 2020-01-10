Λίγο πριν την κυκλοφορία του νέου της άλμπουμ «Rare», η Σελίνα Γκόμεζ πόζαρε για το ετήσιο τεύχος «Talents & Legends» του WSJ. Magazine δίνοντας μια αποκαλυπτική συνέντευξη.
Η νεαρή σταρ δεν δίστασε να μιλήσει ανοιχτά για τα προβλήματα ψυχικής υγείας που αντιμετωπίζει και την προσωπική της ζωή, κάνοντας ακόμα και τη φίλη της Τέιλορ Σουίφτ να εκπλαγεί με αυτή την εξομολόγηση στο περιοδικό.
«Είχα χαμηλή αυτοεκτίμηση και αυτό είναι κάτι που δουλεύω συνεχώς», εξήγησε η Γκόμεζ προσθέτοντας «πλέον νιώθω πολύ δυνατή επειδή έμαθα πάρα πολλά για όσα συνέβαιναν πνευματικά. Οι κορυφώσεις μου ήταν πολύ έντονες αλλά όταν ένιωθα πολύ πεσμένη, αυτό μπορούσε σε φάσεις να μου κρατήσει για εβδομάδες».
Η ίδια δηλώνει ανακουφισμένη καθώς πλέον γνωρίζει τα ψυχολογικά προβλήματα που αντιμετωπίζει, γεγονός που κατάφερε με τη βοήθεια ψυχοθεραπευτών για πάνω από έξι χρόνια.
«Ανακάλυψα πως υποφέρω από προβλήματα ψυχικής υγείας. Και ειλικρινά αυτό ήταν ανακούφιση. Συνειδητοποίησα πως υπήρχε τρόπος να λάβω βοήθεια και να βρω ανθρώπους που να εμπιστεύομαι. Πήρα τα σωστά φάρμακα και η ζωή μου έχει αλλάξει εντελώς», εξομολογείται.
Η Γκόμεζ παραδέχεται επίσης ότι τα social media έκαναν κακό στην ψυχική της υγεία και αυτός ήταν και ο λόγος που για αρκετό διάστημα είχε αποτραβηχτεί από όλα αυτά. Δηλώνει μάλιστα πως ενώ είναι και πάλι ενεργή στο Instagram για την προώθηση του νέου της άλμπουμ, σκοπεύει πολύ σύντομα να σταματήσει και πάλι να μπαίνει.
Η νεαρή σταρ που το 2013 διαγνώστηκε με Συστηματικό Ερυθηματώδη Λύκο και η σοβαρότητα της πάθησης, την ανάγκασε το καλοκαίρι του 2017 να κάνει μεταμόσχευση νεφρού, μίλησε για το πόσο φοβήθηκε για τη ζωή της, λέγοντας χαρακτηριστικά «είμαι πολύ χαρούμενη που είμαι ακόμα ζωντανή».
Όσον αφορά την προσωπική της ζωή, από όσα αναφέρει γίνεται αντιληπτό ότι πλέον είναι έτοιμη να αφήσει πίσω της τη σχέση της με τον Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ και να προχωρήσει στη ζωή της.
«Χρειάζομαι χρόνο για τον εαυτό μου. Λατρεύω να πηγαίνω στο δωμάτιό μου στο τέλος της μέρας, εγώ και ο σκύλος μου. Είμαι ελεύθερη εδώ και δυο χρόνια. Είμαι εντάξει με αυτό», κατέληξε η Γκόμεζ.
“Honestly, I don’t even know how I’m alive right now,” Selena Gomez says. She was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus in 2013, then developed a complication called lupus nephritis, requiring a kidney transplant in 2017. “The moment I came out I remember starting to shake and my mom screaming and then being put back under,” she recalls. Due to complications, the two-hour surgery lasted another seven hours, and in the process her doctors had to use arteries from her legs. “That’s what makes you go, You know what, I’m just so happy to be alive,” Gomez says. Now, after a long journey through illness and heartbreak, the former teen star has emerged as a full-fledged artist with “Rare,” her first album in four years. Read about it at the link in bio. You can buy the issue on newsstands on 1/18. (🖋️: @derekblasberg, 📷: @lachlanbailey, styling: @georgecortina)