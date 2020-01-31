Το Pornhub πρόσφερε στον ηθοποιό Kumail Nanjiani δωρεάν συνδρομή για δέκα ολόκληρα χρόνια.
Την αποκάλυψη έκανε ο ίδιος ο ηθοποιός όταν βρέθηκε καλεσμένος στην εκπομπή του Conan O' Brien για να μιλήσει για το ρόλο του ως Kingo στην επερχόμενη ταινία της Marvel «The Eternals» που θα κυκλοφορήσει στους κινηματογράφους τον Νοέμβριο.
Όπως είναι γνωστό, για χάρη του ρόλου του, ο Nanjiani «έχτισε» ένα νέο, μυώδες και γραμμωμένο κορμί με εντατική γυμναστική και προπόνηση. Το αποτέλεσμα ήταν τόσο εντυπωσιακό που το γνωστό σάιτ ερωτικών βίντεο χρησιμοποίησε μια ημίγυμνη φωτογραφία του ηθοποιού ως εξώφυλλο στην κατηγορία «Muscular Men», χωρίς την έγκρισή του. Για να τον αποζημιώσουν, του πρόσφεραν 10 χρόνια δωρεάν συνδρομή στην υπηρεσία Pornhub Premium.
Όταν ο παρουσιαστής τον ρώτησε τι παραπάνω βίντεο βρίσκει κανείς στο Premium, ο Nanjiani χαμογέλασε πονηρά και του απάντησε: «και να σου το εξηγούσα δεν θα καταλάβαινες».
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
Μιλώντας για το νέο, μυώδες κορμί του, ο ηθοποιός εξήγησε στον O' Brien ότι οι μύες του είναι μόνο για φιγούρα, καθώς ο ίδιος δεν νιώθει πιο δυνατός τώρα. «Στην ουσία δεν κάνουν τίποτα» ενώ πρόσθεσε ότι ο ούτε τον κόσμο δεν τρομάζει με τη νέα εμφάνισή του: «Μάλλον φταίει η φωνή μου, ένας τύπος είπε ότι η φωνή μου ήταν αυτή που έπρεπε να αποκτήσει six-pack».