Το Χόλιγουντ αποχαιρετά ένα από τα τελευταία «ιερά τέρατα» της 7ης Τέχνης, τον σπουδαίο Κερκ Ντάγκλας που «έφυγε» από τη ζωή χθες Τετάρτη, σε ηλικία 103 ετών.

Ο Κερκ Ντάγκλας είχε αντιμετωπίσει σοβαρά προβλήματα υγείας από τη δεκαετία του 1990 και μετά. Υπέστη εγκεφαλικό το 1996 και καρδιακή προσβολή το 2001. Την δυσάρεστη είδηση για το θάνατό του έκανε γνωστή ο γιος του και επίσης διάσημος ηθοποιός, Μάικλ Ντάγκλας, με ανακοίνωση στο Instagram.

«Με τεράστια θλίψη τα αδέλφια μου και εγώ ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο Κερκ Ντάγκλας μας άφησε σε ηλικία 103 ετών. Για τον κόσμο, ήταν ένας θρύλος, ένας ηθοποιός της χρυσής εποχής των κινηματογραφικών ταινιών, ένας ανθρωπιστής η δέσμευση του οποίου στη δικαιοσύνη και στις υποθέσεις στις οποίες πίστευε τον μετέτρεψαν σε πρότυπο και πηγή έμπνευσης για όλους μας», πάντως «για εμένα και τ' αδέρφια μου, τον Τζόελ και τον Πίτερ, ήταν απλά ο μπαμπάς».

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

A post shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on

O Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ μιλώντας στο THR ανέφερε ότι ήταν τιμή του που δούλεψε με τον Κερκ Ντάγκλας και πρόσθεσε ότι θα του λείψουν «τα χειρόγραφα σημειώματα που του άφηνε, τα γράμματα, οι πατρικές συμβουλές του, η σοφία του και το θάρρος του, τα οποία θα συνεχίσουν να εμπνέουν τον ίδιο για το υπόλοιπο της ζωής του».

«Αντίο σε έναν θρύλο του Χόλιγουντ» γράφει στην ανάρτησή της στο Twitter η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου

Η Κάθριν Ζέτα Τζόουνς, σύζυγος του Μάικλ Ντάγκλας, αποχαιρετά τον πεθερό της με μια τρυφερή φωτογραφία τους και ένα συγκινητικό μήνυμα στο Instagram «Για τον αγαπημένο μου Κερκ. Θα σε αγαπώ για το υπόλοιπο της ζωής μου. Μου λείπεις ήδη. Αναπαύσου». 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight...

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

Μαρκ Χάμιλ, Ντάνι Ντε Βίτο, Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις, Μπράιαν Άνταμς, Τόνι Μπένετ και πολλοί ακόμα, με τα μηνύματά τους στα social media αποτίουν φόρος τιμής στον θρυλικό «Σπάρτακο», μοιράζονται μια μικρή ιστορία που έχουν να διηγηθούν μαζί του και εκφράζουν τα συλλυπητήρια τους στην οικογένειά του.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 