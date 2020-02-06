SHOWBIZ

Το Χόλιγουντ αποχαιρετά ένα από τα τελευταία «ιερά τέρατα» της 7ης Τέχνης, τον σπουδαίο Κερκ Ντάγκλας που «έφυγε» από τη ζωή χθες Τετάρτη, σε ηλικία 103 ετών.

Ο Κερκ Ντάγκλας είχε αντιμετωπίσει σοβαρά προβλήματα υγείας από τη δεκαετία του 1990 και μετά. Υπέστη εγκεφαλικό το 1996 και καρδιακή προσβολή το 2001. Την δυσάρεστη είδηση για το θάνατό του έκανε γνωστή ο γιος του και επίσης διάσημος ηθοποιός, Μάικλ Ντάγκλας, με ανακοίνωση στο Instagram.

«Με τεράστια θλίψη τα αδέλφια μου και εγώ ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο Κερκ Ντάγκλας μας άφησε σε ηλικία 103 ετών. Για τον κόσμο, ήταν ένας θρύλος, ένας ηθοποιός της χρυσής εποχής των κινηματογραφικών ταινιών, ένας ανθρωπιστής η δέσμευση του οποίου στη δικαιοσύνη και στις υποθέσεις στις οποίες πίστευε τον μετέτρεψαν σε πρότυπο και πηγή έμπνευσης για όλους μας», πάντως «για εμένα και τ' αδέρφια μου, τον Τζόελ και τον Πίτερ, ήταν απλά ο μπαμπάς».

O Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ μιλώντας στο THR ανέφερε ότι ήταν τιμή του που δούλεψε με τον Κερκ Ντάγκλας και πρόσθεσε ότι θα του λείψουν «τα χειρόγραφα σημειώματα που του άφηνε, τα γράμματα, οι πατρικές συμβουλές του, η σοφία του και το θάρρος του, τα οποία θα συνεχίσουν να εμπνέουν τον ίδιο για το υπόλοιπο της ζωής του».

«Αντίο σε έναν θρύλο του Χόλιγουντ» γράφει στην ανάρτησή της στο Twitter η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

Η Κάθριν Ζέτα Τζόουνς, σύζυγος του Μάικλ Ντάγκλας, αποχαιρετά τον πεθερό της με μια τρυφερή φωτογραφία τους και ένα συγκινητικό μήνυμα στο Instagram «Για τον αγαπημένο μου Κερκ. Θα σε αγαπώ για το υπόλοιπο της ζωής μου. Μου λείπεις ήδη. Αναπαύσου».

Μαρκ Χάμιλ, Ντάνι Ντε Βίτο, Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις, Μπράιαν Άνταμς, Τόνι Μπένετ και πολλοί ακόμα, με τα μηνύματά τους στα social media αποτίουν φόρος τιμής στον θρυλικό «Σπάρτακο», μοιράζονται μια μικρή ιστορία που έχουν να διηγηθούν μαζί του και εκφράζουν τα συλλυπητήρια τους στην οικογένειά του.

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

“I love you Spartacus, like the father I never had.” Antoninus

I did have a father and he LOVED you as the world loved you. Your Passion.Talent. Politics. Family. Art. Strength. I grew up with the Douglas boys. My love to Anne and all his family from mine. pic.twitter.com/nPlZIFQ7DW — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas was a dear friend, a talented actor and a dedicated humanitarian. He was one of a kind

and we will miss him. — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas loved tennis. He attended many tournaments and I knew him back when I was playing junior tennis in the 1950s. He was a talented actor who truly loved his craft. He loved his family even more. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/lPUU2YqoGo — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 6, 2020

RIP #kirkdouglas I remember him walking into a lift in NYC, I was 21. After a few moments he looked up at me and said “how’s school son?” I said “good sir”. (I couldn’t tell him I never finished school.) What a moment, what a total legend he was. — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103. End of an era doesn't cover it. pic.twitter.com/XzcF7wFmLR — 🥃Donald Clarke📽 (@DonaldClarke63) February 5, 2020

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103. Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Safe travels, stud! https://t.co/FtQDuDLcT6 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas was one of the biggest stars of all time & a brilliant actor with an unforgettable, blazing charisma. He will also be remembered for putting his career on the line by defying the Hollywood Blacklist, hiring writer Dalton Trumbo for the classic Spartacus. #RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/snzoHPMtDr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 6, 2020

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

Heartbroken. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and human. He got better with every passing day. So honored to have known him. My love to his family. We could use a true Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 6, 2020

What a lege! Shine on, Kirk Douglas. Forever a star. https://t.co/Ohq3cC8WLM — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) February 6, 2020