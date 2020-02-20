Η Ντρου Μπάριμορ έχασε περίπου 10 κιλά και θέλησε στο ταξίδι της απώλειας να πάρει μαζί της και τους θαυμαστές της.
Έτσι η 44χρονη ηθοποιός μοιράστηκε με τους ακολούθους της στο Instagram φωτογραφίες και βίντεο από την προσπάθειά της αυτή, συγχαίροντας την γυμνάστριά της Μάρνι Άλτον για τη βοήθεια που της προσέφερε.
I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on! That said, there have been times i have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and Work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls) So DON’T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food. But not anymore. NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you. Ps this is the power of @marniealton, she’s the one who helped me be @santaclaritadiet ready! #WELLNESSWEEK
«Αυτή η γυναίκα είναι εδώ και καιρό η δασκάλα μου και αγαπημένη μου φίλη. Με βοήθησε και με ενθάρρυνε να συνεχίσω όταν αισθανόμουν αδύναμη», έγραψε η Μπάριμορ.
«Έχουμε γνωριστεί πριν από περίπου 15 χρόνια και όταν της είπα ότι θέλω να αλλάξω το σώμα μου για το #SANTACLARITADIET με βοήθησε... Η Μάρνι ήταν εκείνη που βοηθήσει να χάσω 10 κιλά και με εκπαίδευσε ως μητέρα» συνέχισε η ηθοποιός αναφερόμενη στο ρόλο της στη σειρά του Netfix.
#WELLNESSWEEK @marniealton @mbodybymarniealton This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task. We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET she helped me. Every spring, when I would start training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother. She also is the most amazing person. She is poetry in a human being. The best heart. Her priorities are in the right place. She is humorous and so so so knowledgeable about our bodies. I love her. Inside and out. Her classes are always booked up and we all love to run to her for her spirit and leadership for all things healthy. We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds. It’s not all about being terminators! It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self. But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane! Marnie is one of the greats. Period. And if your looking for a life change or to find your consistent tribe, she is where I found mine.
Η Μπάρι, που έχει δύο κόρες την 7χρονη Όλιβ και την 5χρονη Φράνκι, με τον πρώην σύζυγό της Γουίλ Κόπλμαν, συνέχισε να γράφει για το τι έκανε την Άλτον μία σπουδαία φίλη και πηγή έμπνευσης στο ταξίδι της με τη γυμναστική.
#WELLNESSWEEK This is BECKY and this is @theaktstudios and we have been doing this fun full body workout together for years It’s based on their TONE class which really incorporates so many things in one hour Bands Cardio Weights Abs and stretching I love this class and here is a glimpse of our shenanigans ps I’m sorry if this shaky video makes you get dizzy
«Ελπίζω οι άνθρωποι στον κόσμο της ευεξίας να είναι πραγματικά υγιείς στην καρδιά και το μυαλό τους. Αλλά χρειαζόμαστε καθοδήγηση και ελπίζουμε ότι οι δάσκαλοί μας είναι έξυπνοι, σοφοί και υγιείς. Η Μάρνι είναι σπουδαία και όταν κοίταζα πώς θα αλλάξω τη ζωή μου, τότε την βρήκα», έγραψε.
#WELLNESSWEEK After a big week of rad food, how do we balance? Oh that elusive woman named “balance” and how she evades us sometimes. But! To harness wellness, I want to promote it in several forms. What is wellness? What is our genetics? What is our lifestyle and priorities? I kick it off talking to my daughter Frankie and I am keeping very real with her! As I will with you all week long! Let the games begin! And let’s celebrate our challenges as well as our triumphs. PELVIC FLOOR PHYSICAL THERAPY IS WHAT I HAD TO ENGAGE IN TO JUMP START MY NEW LIFE IN THE WELLNESS SPACE. @manhattanphysiogroup and #Emsculpt @btlaesthetics helped me tremendously! But it all takes work. Nothing comes easy. But the way we work (and without injury so we can keep going) the way we approach health and wellness is also different for everyone. This is a week in my life! I hope you enjoy.