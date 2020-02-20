H Κένταλ Τζένερ μεταμορφώθηκε σε «έργο τέχνης» που θυμίζει κέρινο ομοίωμα και φωτογραφήθηκε τόπλες για το 18ο τεύχος του περιοδικού Garage.
UNHINGED 🍌 KENDALL by CATTELAN, photographed by Campbell Addy For GARAGE Issue 18, Kendall Jenner steps into Maurizio Cattelan's raucous world. @mauriziocattelan has been razzing the art world since well before the duct-taped banana that upended Art Basel Miami Beach last year, spurring any delusions of institution, luxury, or sanctity along the way. In these dire times, his buoyancy provides some perspective, and welcome respite. At the link in bio, GARAGE and @campbelladdy hallucinate Cattelan’s vision, as @kendalljenner—styled by GARAGE’s Fashion Director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson—becomes his unhinged muse. Photographer and Director: @campbelladdy Fashion Director: @gabriellak_j Creative Director: @brianphillipsimage Casting: @itboygregk Hair: @evaniefrausto Makeup: @erinparsonsmakeup Manicurist: @honeynailz Set Designer: @frau.juliawagner Movement Director: @jordandrobson DOP: @jaredtaylorchristiansen Production: Heather Robbins, Maria Strycharz, and @weiliwang83
Η Τζένερ ποζάρει μπροστά στο φακό καλύπτοντας το στήθος με τα χέρια της, χωρίς να αφήνει και πολλά στη φαντασία. Την επιμέλεια της φωτογράφησης επιμελήθηκε ο φωτογράφος μόδας Κάμπελ Άντι και ο καλλιτέχνης Μαουρίτσιο Κατελάν ο οποίος έγινε παγκόσμια γνωστός όταν το Δεκέμβριο παρουσίασε στo Art Basel Miami το έργο του «Comedian», τη γνωστή μπανάνα κολλημένη με γκρίζα μονωτική ταινία στον τοίχο.
Σε μια από τις φωτογραφίες μάλιστα η 24χρονη ποζάρει σαν γοργόνα στην πλώρη ενός πλοίου όπως ακριβώς είχε κάνει και η Στέφανι Σέιμουρ για έργο του Κατελάν.
