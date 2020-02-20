UNHINGED 🍌 KENDALL by CATTELAN, photographed by Campbell Addy⁠ ⁠ For GARAGE Issue 18, Kendall Jenner steps into Maurizio Cattelan's raucous world. @mauriziocattelan has been razzing the art world since well before the duct-taped banana that upended Art Basel Miami Beach last year, spurring any delusions of institution, luxury, or sanctity along the way. In these dire times, his buoyancy provides some perspective, and welcome respite. At the link in bio, GARAGE and @campbelladdy hallucinate Cattelan’s vision, as @kendalljenner—styled by GARAGE’s Fashion Director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson—becomes his unhinged muse.⁠ ⁠ Photographer and Director: @campbelladdy⁠ Fashion Director: @gabriellak_j⁠ Creative Director: @brianphillipsimage⁠ Casting: @itboygregk Hair: @evaniefrausto⁠ Makeup: @erinparsonsmakeup⁠ Manicurist: @honeynailz⁠ Set Designer: @frau.juliawagner⁠ Movement Director: @jordandrobson⁠ DOP: @jaredtaylorchristiansen⁠ Production: Heather Robbins, Maria Strycharz, and @weiliwang83

