#Repost @drewmeyers83 ・・・ New Listing 🛸 || 14175 Mulholland Drive || $16,950,000 || Stunning Architectural Estate upon 4 beautifully manicured acres on timeless Mulholland Drive. Behind the gates awaits dramatic views, and a 200 foot long private driveway with a massive 30 plus car motor court. An oasis like no other awaits you. 17,000 plus square feet of custom architectural integrity. Find tranquility amongst indoor and outdoor koi ponds and waterfalls. 10 bed rooms and 11 baths of resort style living. Enjoy a day of tennis or a day in your grotto. This estate was designed precisely for entertaining. Endless potential here to fix it up, and make one of the most unique mansions in Los Angeles. Listed by Kurt Rappaport & Drew Meyers of WEA.

A post shared by Westside Estate Agency (@weahomes) on Mar 2, 2020 at 3:03pm PST