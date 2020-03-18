Δεκάδες διάσημες ξένες προσωπικότητες από το χώρο του θεάματος, στέλνουν το δικό τους σημαντικό μήνυμα ενάντια στην πανδημία του κορονοϊού Covid-19 που πλήττει όλο τον πλανήτη.
Αυτοπεριορισμένοι και οι ίδιοι στα σπίτια τους, έχοντας ακυρώσει κάθε επαγγελματική υποχρέωση και δραστηριότητα, ηθοποιοί και τραγουδιστές μέσα από τα social media δίνουν κουράγιο στους φαν τους και τονίζουν τη σημασία που έχει να φανούμε υπεύθυνοι και να συμμορφωθούμε στις οδηγίες των ειδικών παραμένοντας στο χώρο μας και φροντίζοντας σχολαστικά την προσωπική μας υγιεινή ώστε να περιορίσουμε την εξάπλωση που φονικού ιού και να προστατεύσουμε τόσο τον εαυτό μας όσο και τις ευπαθείς ομάδες.
Καλλιτέχνες όπως οι: Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ, Τζούλια Ρόμπερτς, Lady Gaga, Κόρτνεϊ Κοξ, Αριάνα Γκράντε, Μελ και Μαξ Μπρουκς και αρκετοί άλλοι μπαίνουν σε καραντίνα και ο καθένας με τον τρόπο του στέλνουν μηνύματα συμπαράστασης στους followers.
Lady Gaga
So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.
This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced. My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time.
Αριάνα Γκράντε
please pic.twitter.com/N9WkKyVNn1
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020
Αλίσια Κις
Sending u light right now ✨✨✨
Just a reminder to keep your energy high.Theres a lot going on but take care of yourself, love on your family, and remind yourself to take a deep breathe and stay calm. Don’t forget that I love u💜💜
— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 12, 2020
Το χιουμοριστικό βίντεο των Μαξ και Μελ Μπρουκς μας εξηγεί με χιουμοριστικό τρόπο γιατί πρέπει να προστατεύσουμε τους ηλικιωμένους
Μάιλι Σάιρους
Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.... NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint... pic.twitter.com/LfLflFfG8c
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020
wash your damn hands. #WashYourLyrics pic.twitter.com/hXF0HPrWi3
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020
Έλεν Ντε Τζένερις
Just checking in.
Portia and I have watched every single thing on Netflix, and are just about done reading the entire internet.
We played "Heads Up!" for 16 hours.
Obviously, I won.
Today, I’m gonna do my show for her and pretend to interview @Cher.
Anyway what are you all doing?
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 16, 2020
Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ
Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020
