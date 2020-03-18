Δεκάδες διάσημες ξένες προσωπικότητες από το χώρο του θεάματος, στέλνουν το δικό τους σημαντικό μήνυμα ενάντια στην πανδημία του κορονοϊού Covid-19 που πλήττει όλο τον πλανήτη.

Αυτοπεριορισμένοι και οι ίδιοι στα σπίτια τους, έχοντας ακυρώσει κάθε επαγγελματική υποχρέωση και δραστηριότητα, ηθοποιοί και τραγουδιστές μέσα από τα social media δίνουν κουράγιο στους φαν τους και τονίζουν τη σημασία που έχει να φανούμε υπεύθυνοι και να συμμορφωθούμε στις οδηγίες των ειδικών παραμένοντας στο χώρο μας και φροντίζοντας σχολαστικά την προσωπική μας υγιεινή ώστε να περιορίσουμε την εξάπλωση που φονικού ιού και να προστατεύσουμε τόσο τον εαυτό μας όσο και τις ευπαθείς ομάδες.

Καλλιτέχνες όπως οι: Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ, Τζούλια Ρόμπερτς, Lady Gaga, Κόρτνεϊ Κοξ, Αριάνα Γκράντε, Μελ και Μαξ Μπρουκς και αρκετοί άλλοι μπαίνουν σε καραντίνα και ο καθένας με τον τρόπο του στέλνουν μηνύματα συμπαράστασης στους followers.

Lady Gaga

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced. My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time.

Αριάνα Γκράντε

Αλίσια Κις

Το χιουμοριστικό βίντεο των Μαξ και Μελ Μπρουκς μας εξηγεί με χιουμοριστικό τρόπο γιατί πρέπει να προστατεύσουμε τους ηλικιωμένους

Μάιλι Σάιρους

Έλεν Ντε Τζένερις

Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ

A little thing called TikTok. #CommentsByCelebs

Τζούλια Ρόμπερτς

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you @mimimortonbuckley for this ✨✨✨

