SHOWBIZ

Δεκάδες διάσημες ξένες προσωπικότητες από το χώρο του θεάματος, στέλνουν το δικό τους σημαντικό μήνυμα ενάντια στην πανδημία του κορονοϊού Covid-19 που πλήττει όλο τον πλανήτη.

Αυτοπεριορισμένοι και οι ίδιοι στα σπίτια τους, έχοντας ακυρώσει κάθε επαγγελματική υποχρέωση και δραστηριότητα, ηθοποιοί και τραγουδιστές μέσα από τα social media δίνουν κουράγιο στους φαν τους και τονίζουν τη σημασία που έχει να φανούμε υπεύθυνοι και να συμμορφωθούμε στις οδηγίες των ειδικών παραμένοντας στο χώρο μας και φροντίζοντας σχολαστικά την προσωπική μας υγιεινή ώστε να περιορίσουμε την εξάπλωση που φονικού ιού και να προστατεύσουμε τόσο τον εαυτό μας όσο και τις ευπαθείς ομάδες.

Καλλιτέχνες όπως οι: Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ, Τζούλια Ρόμπερτς, Lady Gaga, Κόρτνεϊ Κοξ, Αριάνα Γκράντε, Μελ και Μαξ Μπρουκς και αρκετοί άλλοι μπαίνουν σε καραντίνα και ο καθένας με τον τρόπο του στέλνουν μηνύματα συμπαράστασης στους followers.

Lady Gaga

Αριάνα Γκράντε

Αλίσια Κις

Sending u light right now ✨✨✨

Just a reminder to keep your energy high.Theres a lot going on but take care of yourself, love on your family, and remind yourself to take a deep breathe and stay calm. Don’t forget that I love u💜💜 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 12, 2020

Το χιουμοριστικό βίντεο των Μαξ και Μελ Μπρουκς μας εξηγεί με χιουμοριστικό τρόπο γιατί πρέπει να προστατεύσουμε τους ηλικιωμένους

Μάιλι Σάιρους

Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.... NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint... pic.twitter.com/LfLflFfG8c — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020

Έλεν Ντε Τζένερις

Just checking in.

Portia and I have watched every single thing on Netflix, and are just about done reading the entire internet.

We played "Heads Up!" for 16 hours.

Obviously, I won.

Today, I’m gonna do my show for her and pretend to interview @Cher.

Anyway what are you all doing? — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 16, 2020

Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Κόρτνεϊ Κοξ

Τζούλια Ρόμπερτς