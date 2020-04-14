Κάτι τρέχει τον τελευταίο καιρό με τη Σελίνα Γκόμεζ. Από τη μια οι εξομολογήσεις ότι διαγνώστηκε με διπολική διαταραχή, από την άλλη η πρόσφατη φωτογράφηση για το τεύχος Απριλίου του περιοδικού Interview, μας κάνει να αναρωτιόμαστε, «Σελίνα εσύ;».

Η Σελίνα Γκόμεζ λοιπόν φωτογραφίζεται για το περιοδικό πραγματικά αγνώριστη αλλά και πιο τολμηρή από ποτέ. Με δυο μακριές πλεξούδες που φτάνουν κάτω από το στήθος της και total black σύνολο (τοπ, κολάν και δερμάτινες μπότες), η 27χρονη σταρ  υιοθετεί ένα τελείως διαφορετικό ύφος και στιλ και βγάζει πονηρά τη γλώσσα στο φακό.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At just 27, @selenagomez is a global pop star, a tabloid fixture, a documentary and TV producer—and a philanthropist who has shifted her attention to coronavirus relief efforts. Following a well-documented struggle with mental and physical health, she has returned stronger than ever with the cathartic and confessional “Rare,” her third number-one album, and as she tells her friend @amyschumer in our new Spring Issue, she is done letting people control her narrative. Tap the link in our bio for the full story.⁣⁣ ⁣ Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι η φωτογράφηση της διάσημης σταρ έχει διχάσει τους θαυμαστές της που δεν την έχουν συνηθίσει τόσο προκλητική και τολμηρή.

Και αν ακόμα δεν έχετε πειστεί, δείτε τις παρακάτω λήψεις της στις οποίες η Γκόμεζ εμφανίζεται σε ένα κόκκινο σπορ αυτοκίνητο, λερωμένη, φορώντας μια καυτή μίνι φούστα...

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@selenagomez by me for @interviewmag 🏎💨

...ή ποζάροντας με ένα λάγνο και πολλά υποσχόμενο βλέμμα

 