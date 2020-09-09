Με μία ανακοίνωση της -πιθανότατα- πιο διάσημης οικογένειας στον κόσμο, οι Καρντάσιανς ανακοίνωσαν ότι η επόμενη σεζόν που θα μεταδοθεί στις αρχές του 2021 θα είναι η τελευταία του ριάλιτι που ξεκίνησε το 2007.
«Με βαριά καρδιά σας ανακοινώνω ότι πήραμε τη δύσκολη απόφαση ως οικογένεια να πούμε "αντίο" στο Keeping Up With the Kardashians» αναφέρει η οικογένεια.
«Χωρίς το “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” δεν θα ήμουν εδώ που είμαι σήμερα. Είμαι απίστευτα ευγνώμων σε όσους παρακολούθησαν και υποστήριξαν εμένα και την οικογένειά μου τα τελευταία 14 χρόνια. Αυτό το σόου μας έκανε αυτούς που είμαστε και είμαι υπόχρεη σε όλους όσους έπαιξαν ρόλο στο να πάρει μορφή η καριέρα μας και να αλλάξει η ζωή μας για πάντα» έγραψε η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν σε ανάρτηση στο Instagram.
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Την ανακοίνωση για το τέλος του ριάλιτι υπογράφουν οι Κρις Τζένερ, Κόρτνεϊ, Κιμ και Κλόε Καρντάσιαν, Κένταλ και Κάιλι Τζένερ και ο Σκοτ Ντίσικ.
