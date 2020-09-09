SHOWBIZ

Το τέλος του ριάλιτι Keeping Up With the Kardashians ανακοίνωσε η οικογένεια Καρτνάσιανς.

Με μία ανακοίνωση της -πιθανότατα- πιο διάσημης οικογένειας στον κόσμο, οι Καρντάσιανς ανακοίνωσαν ότι η επόμενη σεζόν που θα μεταδοθεί στις αρχές του 2021 θα είναι η τελευταία του ριάλιτι που ξεκίνησε το 2007.

«Με βαριά καρδιά σας ανακοινώνω ότι πήραμε τη δύσκολη απόφαση ως οικογένεια να πούμε "αντίο" στο Keeping Up With the Kardashians» αναφέρει η οικογένεια.

«Χωρίς το “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” δεν θα ήμουν εδώ που είμαι σήμερα. Είμαι απίστευτα ευγνώμων σε όσους παρακολούθησαν και υποστήριξαν εμένα και την οικογένειά μου τα τελευταία 14 χρόνια. Αυτό το σόου μας έκανε αυτούς που είμαστε και είμαι υπόχρεη σε όλους όσους έπαιξαν ρόλο στο να πάρει μορφή η καριέρα μας και να αλλάξει η ζωή μας για πάντα» έγραψε η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν σε ανάρτηση στο Instagram.

Την ανακοίνωση για το τέλος του ριάλιτι υπογράφουν οι Κρις Τζένερ, Κόρτνεϊ, Κιμ και Κλόε Καρντάσιαν, Κένταλ και Κάιλι Τζένερ και ο Σκοτ Ντίσικ.

