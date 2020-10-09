O Ντουέιν «The Rock» Τζόνσον μόλις έσπασε ένα τεράστιο ρεκόρ στο Instagram, ξεπερνώντας τα 200 εκατ. followers.
O Τζόνσον είναι πλέον ο Αμερικανός με τους περισσότερους followers στη δημοφιλή πλατφόρμα και το γιόρτασε ανεβάζοντας ένα βίντεο στο οποίο ευχαριστεί τους φαν του.
Όπως δηλώνει ο ηθοποιός, πάντα θα λέει την αλήθεια του, ακόμα και αν οι συζητήσεις γίνονται άβολες μερικές φορές, ενώ ευχαριστεί τους θαυμαστές του που του έδωσαν τον χώρο να το κάνει αυτό.
Όπως αναφέρει στο κείμενο που συνοδεύει το βίντεο, στις σελίδες τους συνολικά στα social media έχει ξεπεράσει τα 300 εκατ. followers και είναι πλέον ο Αμερικανός με τους περισσότερους followers τόσο στις ΗΠΑ αλλά και σε όλο τον κόσμο.
Ο «The Rock» κλείνει το ποστ του με τον πιο τρυφερό τρόπο λέγοντας πως σημαντικό για εκείνον αποτελεί το γεγονός ότι είναι ο Νο 1 μπαμπάς στο σπίτι.
Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth - do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable - when you approach with respect and care - on the other side of discomfort - is clarity and progress. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth. You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned. And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms - officially becoming/ The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’ 🖤👊🏾 #speakyourtruth #dignityrespectgratitude #thatsoursuperpower 🇺🇸