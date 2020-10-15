Ο μήνας Οκτώβριος είναι αφιερωμένος στην ενημέρωση του καρκίνου του μαστού με στόχο να ευαισθητοποιηθούν οι γυναίκες ακόμη περισσότερο. Με αφορμή λοιπόν, αυτό το τόσο σημαντικό γεγονός, αστέρες του Χόλιγουντ όπως η Κέιτ Χάντσον, η Κέιτι Πέρι, η Ζόε Σαλντάνα και άλλες, φωτογραφήθηκαν με τα εσώρουχά τους ώστε να συγκεντρωθούν χρήματα για τις έρευνες για την αντιμετώπισή του καρκίνου.
I wear pink in honor of all women I know and love who have battled breast cancer. It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company for #kitstokickcancer! They have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October. In addition, they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tag them and use #kitstokickcancer
Οι συγκεκριμένες φωτογραφίες αποτέλεσαν την καμπάνια της Kit Undergarments και η εταιρεία θα δωρίσει το 5% των εσόδων από τις πωλήσεις της κατά τη διάρκεια του Οκτωβρίου στο Women’s Cancer Research Fund. Όπως θα δείτε μάλιστα, όλες οι διάσημες κυρίες πόζαραν με φυσικό τρόπο και το τελικό αποτέλεσμα ήταν εντυπωσιακό.
Δείτε τις φωτογραφίες
It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company to #kitstokickcancer 🎀 Sending a HUGE hug to all the survivors, the fighters and the families who have had to sadly say goodbye to loved ones. We fight to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime! Let’s do this 🎀💪🎀 $1 for every post with #kitstokickcancer will be donated to @wcrfcure (See @kitundergarments for more info) ....also, voting in underwear is fun! So don’t forget if you have a mail in ballot to get it in as soon as possible 🗳
Save the boobies! 💕@kitundergarments has partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales the entire month of October in support of #breastcancerawareness month (my beloved mama is a survivor 💖). In addition, they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Make sure to tag @kitundergarments and use #KitstoKickCancer. Early detection is key ladies! Let this be a reminder to schedule your much dreaded but life-saving mammo, stat! 🎀
So happy to support @kitundergarments for breast cancer awareness month. They have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October. In addition, @kitundergarments will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tag them and use #KitstoKickCancer 🌸🌸
Shop our limited rose tie-dye collection now. Only 2 days left to pre-order. Don’t miss out! @katyperry wears the Tie-Dye Long Sleeve Bodysuit in Rose (size 4) in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October. In addition, we will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tags us and use #KitstoKickCancer