Ο μήνας Οκτώβριος είναι αφιερωμένος στην ενημέρωση του καρκίνου του μαστού με στόχο να ευαισθητοποιηθούν οι γυναίκες ακόμη περισσότερο. Με αφορμή λοιπόν, αυτό το τόσο σημαντικό γεγονός, αστέρες του Χόλιγουντ όπως η Κέιτ Χάντσον, η Κέιτι Πέρι, η Ζόε Σαλντάνα και άλλες, φωτογραφήθηκαν με τα εσώρουχά τους ώστε να συγκεντρωθούν χρήματα για τις έρευνες για την αντιμετώπισή του καρκίνου.

Οι συγκεκριμένες φωτογραφίες αποτέλεσαν την καμπάνια της Kit Undergarments και η εταιρεία θα δωρίσει το 5% των εσόδων από τις πωλήσεις της κατά τη διάρκεια του Οκτωβρίου στο Women’s Cancer Research Fund. Όπως θα δείτε μάλιστα, όλες οι διάσημες κυρίες πόζαραν με φυσικό τρόπο και το τελικό αποτέλεσμα ήταν εντυπωσιακό.

 

Δείτε τις φωτογραφίες

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company to #kitstokickcancer 🎀 Sending a HUGE hug to all the survivors, the fighters and the families who have had to sadly say goodbye to loved ones. We fight to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime! Let’s do this 🎀💪🎀 $1 for every post with #kitstokickcancer will be donated to @wcrfcure (See @kitundergarments for more info) ....also, voting in underwear is fun! So don’t forget if you have a mail in ballot to get it in as soon as possible 🗳

