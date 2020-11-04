Το σασπένς γύρω από τις προεδρικές εκλογές στις ΗΠΑ καλά κρατεί, την ώρα που εξακολουθούν να αναμένονται τα οριστικά αποτελέσματα από κάποιες πολιτείες, ορισμένες από τις οποίες μπορεί να κλίνουν προς τη μία ή την άλλη πλευρά.
Μέχρι στιγμής ο Δημοκρατικός υποψήφιος Τζο Μπάιντεν προηγείται ελαφρά του απερχόμενου Ρεπουμπλικανού προέδρου Ντόναλντ Τραμπ σε αριθμό μεγάλο εκλεκτόρων, γεγονός που προκαλεί ανάμεικτα συναισθήματα στους σταρ του Χόλιγουντ και όλους τους Αμερικανούς πολίτες.
Πάντως, πολλοί από τους σελέμπριτι που ψήφισαν στις συγκεκριμένες αμερικανικές εκλογές δεν έχασαν την ευκαιρία να το μοιραστούν με καμάρι στα social media προτρέποντας παράλληλα τους θαυμαστές τους να ρίξουν κι εκείνοι την ψήφο τους.
If you voted but didn’t take a slightly seductive winking selfie with your I Voted sticker, did you really even vote? The answer is YES. So look up early voting locations in your area, drop off your mail in ballot at an official drop box or polling place, or vote SAFELY in person on Election Day! However you do it, just VOTE.
When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible.... Because of you, I’m still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship... the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼
so. a lot of you have been asking me about my skin care routine: i start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all the other democratic candidates. then try some eye cream if you haven't been sleeping well because the president is a racist.
As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.
Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.
I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘
I know navigating the mail-in ballot can be complicated, so here’s a super quick how-to. Hope it helps — we want to make sure your ballots are counted!!Comment below with YOUR voting plans. Tag your friends and remind them to make a plan too 🙏🏻🗳 PS New Yorkers, remember today is the last day to register! #Vote2020
I did it! Did you? Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE. I like to think that ray of light coming through the trees 🌅is ALL of the women who came before me who did not have this fundamental right. ✨🗳 Ok ... 18 days until the election! Have you sent your ballots in?? Text me a photo of your "I Voted" stickers! 615-235-5390❣️