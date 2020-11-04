Το σασπένς γύρω από τις προεδρικές εκλογές στις ΗΠΑ καλά κρατεί, την ώρα που εξακολουθούν να αναμένονται τα οριστικά αποτελέσματα από κάποιες πολιτείες, ορισμένες από τις οποίες μπορεί να κλίνουν προς τη μία ή την άλλη πλευρά.

Μέχρι στιγμής ο Δημοκρατικός υποψήφιος Τζο Μπάιντεν προηγείται ελαφρά του απερχόμενου Ρεπουμπλικανού προέδρου Ντόναλντ Τραμπ σε αριθμό μεγάλο εκλεκτόρων, γεγονός που προκαλεί ανάμεικτα συναισθήματα στους σταρ του Χόλιγουντ και όλους τους Αμερικανούς πολίτες.

Πάντως, πολλοί από τους σελέμπριτι που ψήφισαν στις συγκεκριμένες αμερικανικές εκλογές δεν έχασαν την ευκαιρία να το μοιραστούν με καμάρι στα social media προτρέποντας παράλληλα τους θαυμαστές τους να ρίξουν κι εκείνοι την ψήφο τους.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.

Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.

We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020