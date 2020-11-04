Το σασπένς γύρω από τις προεδρικές εκλογές στις ΗΠΑ καλά κρατεί, την ώρα που εξακολουθούν να αναμένονται τα οριστικά αποτελέσματα από κάποιες πολιτείες, ορισμένες από τις οποίες μπορεί να κλίνουν προς τη μία ή την άλλη πλευρά.

Μέχρι στιγμής ο Δημοκρατικός υποψήφιος Τζο Μπάιντεν προηγείται ελαφρά του απερχόμενου Ρεπουμπλικανού προέδρου Ντόναλντ Τραμπ σε αριθμό μεγάλο εκλεκτόρων, γεγονός που προκαλεί ανάμεικτα συναισθήματα στους σταρ του Χόλιγουντ και όλους τους Αμερικανούς πολίτες.

Πάντως, πολλοί από τους σελέμπριτι που ψήφισαν στις συγκεκριμένες αμερικανικές εκλογές δεν έχασαν την ευκαιρία να το μοιραστούν με καμάρι στα social media προτρέποντας παράλληλα τους θαυμαστές τους να ρίξουν κι εκείνοι την ψήφο τους.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💙 VOTE❤️ 15 Days to Go! #weareinthistogether #earlyvoting #challengeaccepted @ritawilson 💓

¡Yo voté! ❤️🤍💙 ¡Vamos America! I voted! Let’s go America! #Vote #LetsGetLoud #BidenHarris2020

It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly

Just finished filling out my ballot!

14 days until the election! Have you all voted yet? Tag me in your voting pics @natalieportman and swipe right for a list of early voting dates by state.

Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness

When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible.... Because of you, I’m still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship... the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.

#votewithlove. aloha j

Nice and early !!!and there was ten people on line.GO VOTE!

Come thru, Texas! #VOTE 😘

#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼

As Penny Lane would say.....”___________” I’ll let you fill in the blank 😉 #ivoted #vote (Whoever did this, so awesome 👏)

🗳 just voted 👊🏾🙏🏾. 🇺🇸

VOTE. Vote EARLY. #Vote for the presidency but also for the local officials and measures that will create the world you want to see.

I voted ✔️🗳 Letting my voice be heard! This could be the most important election of our lives... Get out and vote because it matters! Our future depends on it.

#ivoted #votingmatters

