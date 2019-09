Happy Birthday Dad I Love You More Than You Understand. I Took This To Heart That Day On Set, Because You Would Tell Me We Weren’t Acting That We Were Displaying Real Human Emotions, And Those Words Really Impacted Me And Will Continue To For The Rest Of My Life, Just Like Everything You Say. I love you @willsmith Ps. Thank You For Writing My Verse On Never Say Never.

