Αντιδράσεις και αρνητικά σχόλια έχει προκαλέσει μια από τις πέντε φωτογραφίες της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον στο εξώφυλλο του Instyle Οκτωβρίου.

Το περιοδικό μοιράστηκε τις πέντε διαφορετικές εκδοχές του εξωφύλλου στα social media, ωστόσο μια από αυτές δίχασε τους χρήστες καθώς δείχνει την Άνιστον υπερβολικά «μαυρισμένη» και ρετουσαρισμένη.

Στο πολυσυζητημένο εξώφυλλο η ηθοποιός φοράει ένα περιδέραιο από τον Ηλία Λαλαούνη και ένα στηθόδεσμο DKNY. Αυτό που παρατήρησαν όμως οι χρήστες είναι ότι το περιοδικό «μαύρισε» υπερβολικά την Άνιστον.

«Αν θέλετε μία γυναίκα με σκουρόχρωμα δέρμα στο εξώφυλλό σας, τότε βάλε μία γυναίκα με σκουρόχρωμο δέρμα» σχολίασε μια χρήστης στη φωτογραφία του InStyle. «Είναι υπέροχη και έχει φυσική ομορφιά. Αυτό που κάνατε σε αυτό το εξώφυλλο την προσβάλει», έγραψε κάποιος άλλος. «Συγχαρητήρια που την κάνατε να μη μοιάζει με τον εαυτό της», παρατήρησε κάποιος.

Ωστόσο, υπήρξαν, και ορισμένοι που υποστήριξαν ότι η Άνιστον ήταν «μαυρισμένη» και στη σειρά Friends, θυμίζοντας τον τότε εαυτό της.

Εκπρόσωπος του περιοδικού δήλωσε στο NBC News ότι έμπνευση για την επίμαχη φωτογραφία αποτέλεσε η Βερούσκα, ένα μοντέλο από τη Γερμανία που ήταν ιδιαίτερα γνωστό τη δεκαετία του ’60. Τα άλλα τέσσερα εξώφυλλα βασίστηκαν στις Κατρίν Ντενέβ, Λορίν Ίτον, Μπριζίτ Μπαρντό και Σαρλότ Ράμπλινγκ.

Η ελληνικής καταγωγής ηθοποιός που φιλοξενείται στο τεύχος Οκτωβρίου, μεταξύ άλλων μιλάει για την ηλικία των 50, το μυστικό που της χαρίζει νεανική επιδερμίδα και το χαρακτηριστικό πάνω της που δεν θέλει να δει να γερνάει.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jennifer Aniston’s been stepping outside her comfort zone recently, both as a ‘60s bombshell 🎀 in our October beauty issue and on the set of her new Apple TV+ series @themorningshow — her most complex role to date. “We’re addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace all these years,” she tells @kerrybombe. “We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey Weinstein happened in the fall...Reese and I were like, ‘The show is writing itself.’ It was as if the universe were begging for this patriarchal society to be exposed.” Full story at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm

