Αντιδράσεις και αρνητικά σχόλια έχει προκαλέσει μια από τις πέντε φωτογραφίες της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον στο εξώφυλλο του Instyle Οκτωβρίου.
Το περιοδικό μοιράστηκε τις πέντε διαφορετικές εκδοχές του εξωφύλλου στα social media, ωστόσο μια από αυτές δίχασε τους χρήστες καθώς δείχνει την Άνιστον υπερβολικά «μαυρισμένη» και ρετουσαρισμένη.
Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she’s stretching her boundaries. In a series of five newsstand covers (just try to choose a favorite), she channels iconic beauty looks from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Read the full interview from our October beauty issue at the link in bio, and stay tuned for more cover shots. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm; Story by @kerrybombe
Στο πολυσυζητημένο εξώφυλλο η ηθοποιός φοράει ένα περιδέραιο από τον Ηλία Λαλαούνη και ένα στηθόδεσμο DKNY. Αυτό που παρατήρησαν όμως οι χρήστες είναι ότι το περιοδικό «μαύρισε» υπερβολικά την Άνιστον.
«Αν θέλετε μία γυναίκα με σκουρόχρωμα δέρμα στο εξώφυλλό σας, τότε βάλε μία γυναίκα με σκουρόχρωμο δέρμα» σχολίασε μια χρήστης στη φωτογραφία του InStyle. «Είναι υπέροχη και έχει φυσική ομορφιά. Αυτό που κάνατε σε αυτό το εξώφυλλο την προσβάλει», έγραψε κάποιος άλλος. «Συγχαρητήρια που την κάνατε να μη μοιάζει με τον εαυτό της», παρατήρησε κάποιος.
There’s a Jen for every mood in our October beauty issue, but she’s the queen of consistency in her everyday life — whether you’re talking style choices or who’s in her inner circle. “Some people would call it playing it safe, but I know when I’m comfortable with something [or someone] and when I’m not,” she tells @kerrybombe. More images of Jen as you’ve never seen her at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm
Ωστόσο, υπήρξαν, και ορισμένοι που υποστήριξαν ότι η Άνιστον ήταν «μαυρισμένη» και στη σειρά Friends, θυμίζοντας τον τότε εαυτό της.
Cheers to Jennifer Aniston — the woman has a lot to be proud of. “When we found out that we were among the first shows to be bought by Apple, @ReeseWitherspoon and I both had this pinch-me moment,” she tells @kerrybombe. “The first women to help launch a network as actors and producers, having a beautiful piece of that pie that we really earned and deserved. We had a big toast to that.” Full story from our October issue at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm
Εκπρόσωπος του περιοδικού δήλωσε στο NBC News ότι έμπνευση για την επίμαχη φωτογραφία αποτέλεσε η Βερούσκα, ένα μοντέλο από τη Γερμανία που ήταν ιδιαίτερα γνωστό τη δεκαετία του ’60. Τα άλλα τέσσερα εξώφυλλα βασίστηκαν στις Κατρίν Ντενέβ, Λορίν Ίτον, Μπριζίτ Μπαρντό και Σαρλότ Ράμπλινγκ.
With a milestone birthday behind her and a new show on the horizon, Jennifer Aniston feels more in control than ever. “Women were never allowed to have power. Power feels sexy to me today, as does women’s intelligence and how capable and creative they are.” More from our October beauty issue at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm; Story by @kerrybombe
Η ελληνικής καταγωγής ηθοποιός που φιλοξενείται στο τεύχος Οκτωβρίου, μεταξύ άλλων μιλάει για την ηλικία των 50, το μυστικό που της χαρίζει νεανική επιδερμίδα και το χαρακτηριστικό πάνω της που δεν θέλει να δει να γερνάει.
Jennifer Aniston’s been stepping outside her comfort zone recently, both as a ‘60s bombshell 🎀 in our October beauty issue and on the set of her new Apple TV+ series @themorningshow — her most complex role to date. “We’re addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace all these years,” she tells @kerrybombe. “We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey Weinstein happened in the fall...Reese and I were like, ‘The show is writing itself.’ It was as if the universe were begging for this patriarchal society to be exposed.” Full story at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm