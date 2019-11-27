Honored to be on the final cover for i-D's The Get Up Stand Up Issue 🖤 Thank you @osman_ahmed_ for the wonderful interview, and to the entire i-D team for a great issue. Read the full interview at the link in bio | @i_d ⁣⁣⁣⁣ . [The Get Up Stand Up Issue, no. 358, Winter 2019.]⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ Interview @osman_ahmed_ Photography @roversi Styling @ibkamara Editor-in-Chief @alastairmckimm Creative Director @lauragenninger Hair @lorenzo_barcel at Aldo Coppola using @lorealpro Make-up @daniel_s_makeup at M+A using @patmcgrathlabs_contact Nail technician @typhainekersual at @artistsunit Casting director @samuel_ellis for DMCASTING. Wearing @muglerofficial

