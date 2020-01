Set in Los Angeles, the #GucciSS20 campaign stars horses and their human friends in paradoxical scenarios. #OfCourseAHorse is conceived by @alessandro_michele, art directed by @christophersimmonds and directed by @yorgoslanthimos. Watch the full video through link in bio. #AlessandroMichele Music: “Everybody’s Talkin’” Harry Nilsson (F. Neil) (P) Originally Released 1968. All rights reserved by RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. © Third Palm Music / BMG Platinum Songs US. Courtesy of: BMG Rights Management (Italy) srl American Humane monitored the animal action on the set of the #GucciSS20 campaign. No animals were harmed®️. (AHD 09274) Chateau Marmont/ A.Society

