10 βιβλία που θα γίνουν ταινίες το 2019

Very happy and proud to announce that five-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams — star of Arrival, American Hustle, Enchanted, Nocturnal Animals, DC’s Superman movies, and many others — will be playing Dr. Anna Fox in the film adaptation of #thewomaninthewindow. I’m over the moon.

