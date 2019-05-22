TV & MOVIES

Επί έξι λεπτά χειροκροτούσε όρθιο το κοινό στις Κάννες μετά από τη χθεσινοβραδινή παγκόσμια πρεμιέρα της νέας ταινίας του Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο στις Κάννες. Όλα δείχνουν πως το «Κάποτε... στο Χόλιγουντ» θα φύγει από το φεστιβάλ με το Χρυσό Φοίνικα, καθώς οι πρώτες αντιδράσεις των κριτικών στο Twitter ήταν ιδιαίτερα ενθουσιώδεις. Μιλούσαν για «νέο Pulp Fiction» και για την «ταινία που ο Ταραντίνο γεννήθηκε για να κάνει».

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD: Tarantino wasn't joking when he said this was the closest to PULP FICTION that he has come. He juggles a mosaic of characters and story-lines in this one, eventually stringing them together for a relentlessly playful and touching finale. #Cannes2019 — Jordan Ruimy @ Cannes (@mrRuimy) 21 Μαΐου 2019

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood is so gloriously, wickedly indulgent, compelling and hilarious. The film QT was born to make. The world is a more colourful place in Quentin Tarantino’s twilight zone. Round two, please. #Cannes2019 — Joe Utichi (@joeutichi) 21 Μαΐου 2019

Φαίνεται πως είναι η πιο προσωπική ταινία του σκηνοθέτη, που ήταν έξι ετών όταν το καλοκαίρι του 1969 ο Τσαρλς Μάνσον συγκλόνιζε το Χόλιγουντ και όλο τον κόσμο με ένα σερί δολοφονιών.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD: This is the most personal movie of Tarantino's career. You can feel the effect the Manson murders must have had on a 6 year-old QT living in 1969 L.A. #Cannes2019 — Jordan Ruimy @ Cannes (@mrRuimy) 21 Μαΐου 2019

#OnceUponATimeInHollywood: Quentin Tarantino wants to tell us a story about Hollywood life at the time of the Manson Family slayings of '69, and man, does he ever, going from awestruck to WTF. Brad Pitt the standout, his coolest role yet. #Cannes2019 pic.twitter.com/WgJywDPW9i — Peter Howell (@peterhowellfilm) 21 Μαΐου 2019

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD - Historically dubious, thematically brilliant, QT finds his form in film that could win Palme d'Or or be picketed by audiences, or maybe both. Thrilling, provocative, blackly comical, intensely unsettling masterwork. #cannes2019 — Jason Gorber - at #Cannes2019 (@filmfest_ca) 21 Μαΐου 2019

Λίγο πριν από την προβολή δόθηκε στη δημοσιότητα και το νέο τρέιλερ της ταινίας, που αποκαλύπτει ένα μεγάλο μέρος του εντυπωσιακού καστ.

Την περιέργειά μας έχουν εξάψει, ωστόσο, κάποια tweets σχετικά με το φινάλε στο οποίο υποθέτουμε ότι θα γίνουν μαζεμένοι οι φόνοι του Μάνσον.

To be completely honest I'm not yet sure what to make of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Need to let this one marinate, don't have an instant reaction. Most of the film is pretty good, I'm having fun watching them play around in late 60s Hollywood. Then the finale is HOLY FUCK. — Alex Billington @ Cannes (@firstshowing) 21 Μαΐου 2019