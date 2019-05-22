Επί έξι λεπτά χειροκροτούσε όρθιο το κοινό στις Κάννες μετά από τη χθεσινοβραδινή παγκόσμια πρεμιέρα της νέας ταινίας του Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο στις Κάννες. Όλα δείχνουν πως το «Κάποτε... στο Χόλιγουντ» θα φύγει από το φεστιβάλ με το Χρυσό Φοίνικα, καθώς οι πρώτες αντιδράσεις των κριτικών στο Twitter ήταν ιδιαίτερα ενθουσιώδεις. Μιλούσαν για «νέο Pulp Fiction» και για την «ταινία που ο Ταραντίνο γεννήθηκε για να κάνει».

Φαίνεται πως είναι η πιο προσωπική ταινία του σκηνοθέτη, που ήταν έξι ετών όταν το καλοκαίρι του 1969 ο Τσαρλς Μάνσον συγκλόνιζε το Χόλιγουντ και όλο τον κόσμο με ένα σερί δολοφονιών.

Λίγο πριν από την προβολή δόθηκε στη δημοσιότητα και το νέο τρέιλερ της ταινίας, που αποκαλύπτει ένα μεγάλο μέρος του εντυπωσιακού καστ.

Την περιέργειά μας έχουν εξάψει, ωστόσο, κάποια tweets σχετικά με το φινάλε στο οποίο υποθέτουμε ότι θα γίνουν μαζεμένοι οι φόνοι του Μάνσον.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

