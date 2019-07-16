TV & MOVIES

Μπορεί πολλοί να έμειναν δυσαρεστημένοι από την τελευταία σεζόν του «Game of Thrones», αλλά τα βραβεία Emmy, τα Όσκαρ της αμερικανικής τηλεόρασης, δεν καταλαβαίνουν από αυτά. Στις υποψηφιότητες που ανακοινώθηκαν χθες, η σειρά του HBO έσπασε κάθε ρεκόρ, καθώς θα διεκδικήσει 32 βραβεία! Ανάμεσά τους, και 10 για τους ηθοποιούς της που έκαναν ό,τι μπορούσαν για να καλύψουν τις ατέλειες του σεναρίου (το οποίο επίσης είναι υποψήφιο για Emmy!). Το «Game of Thrones» είναι ήδη η σειρά με τα περισσότερα κερδισμένα βραβεία στην ιστορία του θεσμού (47 μέχρι τώρα), και είναι σίγουρο ότι θα σπάσει ξανά το ρεκόρ της.

Σε αριθμό υποψηφιοτήτων ακολουθεί η σειρά «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» της Amazon με 20, ενώ το «Chernobyl» του HBO ακολουθεί με 19 υποψηφιότητες. Χάρη στο «Game of Thrones» και το «Chernobyl» το HBO φέτος προσπέρασε το Netflix με 137 υποψηφιότητες ένατι 117.

Η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Emmy θα διεξαχθεί στο Λος Άντζελες, στις 22 Σεπτεμβρίου. Δείτε στη συνέχεια αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες σε κάποιες βασικές κατηγορίες.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kiminsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershela Ali (True Detective)

Denicio Del Toro (Escape From Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Sharp Objects)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Coleman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Aante Blackk (When They See Us)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us