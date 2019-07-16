Μπορεί πολλοί να έμειναν δυσαρεστημένοι από την τελευταία σεζόν του «Game of Thrones», αλλά τα βραβεία Emmy, τα Όσκαρ της αμερικανικής τηλεόρασης, δεν καταλαβαίνουν από αυτά. Στις υποψηφιότητες που ανακοινώθηκαν χθες, η σειρά του HBO έσπασε κάθε ρεκόρ, καθώς θα διεκδικήσει 32 βραβεία! Ανάμεσά τους, και 10 για τους ηθοποιούς της που έκαναν ό,τι μπορούσαν για να καλύψουν τις ατέλειες του σεναρίου (το οποίο επίσης είναι υποψήφιο για Emmy!). Το «Game of Thrones» είναι ήδη η σειρά με τα περισσότερα κερδισμένα βραβεία στην ιστορία του θεσμού (47 μέχρι τώρα), και είναι σίγουρο ότι θα σπάσει ξανά το ρεκόρ της.
Σε αριθμό υποψηφιοτήτων ακολουθεί η σειρά «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» της Amazon με 20, ενώ το «Chernobyl» του HBO ακολουθεί με 19 υποψηφιότητες. Χάρη στο «Game of Thrones» και το «Chernobyl» το HBO φέτος προσπέρασε το Netflix με 137 υποψηφιότητες ένατι 117.
Η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Emmy θα διεξαχθεί στο Λος Άντζελες, στις 22 Σεπτεμβρίου. Δείτε στη συνέχεια αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες σε κάποιες βασικές κατηγορίες.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kiminsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershela Ali (True Detective)
Denicio Del Toro (Escape From Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Sharp Objects)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Coleman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Aante Blackk (When They See Us)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us