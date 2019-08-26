Στη φετινή D23 Expo, η Disney έδωσε ένα περιεκτικό χρονοδιογράμμα, συμπληρώνοντας τα κενά, για αρκετά από τα ατιτλοφόρητα ακόμα φιλμ της που πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσουν έως το 2027, συμπεριλαμβανομένων ταινίες της Marvel και της Pixar.

Παράλληλα, όσοι παρακολούθησαν την παρουσίαση της Disney άκουσαν πρώτοι από όλους για επερχόμενα πρότζεκτ της Pixar, όπως τα «Soul» και «Raya and The Last Dragon», δεν είχαν όμως κάποια νεότερη ενημέρωση για τα live action που ήδη είχαν γίνει γνωστά όπως τη «The Little Mermaid» ή για τίτλους της Fox όπως το «Avatar 2».

Συγκεντρώνοντας τους τίτλους επερχόμενων ταινιών και τις ημερομηνίες κυκλοφορίας στους αμερικανικούς κινηματογράφους, το χρονοδιάγραμμα σύμφωνα με τις ανακοινώσεις της Disney διαμορφώνεται ανά έτος (μέχρι το 2022) ως εξής:

2019
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (18 Οκτωβρίου 2019)

Frozen 2 (22 Νοεμβρίου 2019)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (20 Δεκεμβρίου 2019)

2020
Onward (6 Μαρτίου 2020)

Mulan (27 Μαρτίου 2020)

Black Widow (1 Μαΐου 2020)

Artemis Fowl (29 Μαΐου 2020)

Soul (19 Ιουνίου 2020)

Jungle Cruise (24 Ιουλίου 2020)

The One and Only Ivan (14 Αυγούστου 2020)

The Eternals (6 Νοεμβρίου 2020)

Raya and the Last Dragon (25 Νοεμβρίου 2020)

2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (12 Φεβρουαρίου 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (7 Μαΐου 2021)

Cruella (28 Μαΐου 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (5 Νοεμβρίου 2021)

2022
Black Panther II (6 Μαΐου 2022)

 