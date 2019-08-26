TV & MOVIES

Στη φετινή D23 Expo, η Disney έδωσε ένα περιεκτικό χρονοδιογράμμα, συμπληρώνοντας τα κενά, για αρκετά από τα ατιτλοφόρητα ακόμα φιλμ της που πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσουν έως το 2027, συμπεριλαμβανομένων ταινίες της Marvel και της Pixar.

Check out the new poster for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker that debuted at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/zCa2b1vuSf — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) 24 Αυγούστου 2019

Παράλληλα, όσοι παρακολούθησαν την παρουσίαση της Disney άκουσαν πρώτοι από όλους για επερχόμενα πρότζεκτ της Pixar, όπως τα «Soul» και «Raya and The Last Dragon», δεν είχαν όμως κάποια νεότερη ενημέρωση για τα live action που ήδη είχαν γίνει γνωστά όπως τη «The Little Mermaid» ή για τίτλους της Fox όπως το «Avatar 2».

On October 18, evil will reign. Here’s a brand new piece of art from #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil that just debuted at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/8xT37FxNcA — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) 24 Αυγούστου 2019

Συγκεντρώνοντας τους τίτλους επερχόμενων ταινιών και τις ημερομηνίες κυκλοφορίας στους αμερικανικούς κινηματογράφους, το χρονοδιάγραμμα σύμφωνα με τις ανακοινώσεις της Disney διαμορφώνεται ανά έτος (μέχρι το 2022) ως εξής:

2019

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (18 Οκτωβρίου 2019)

Frozen 2 (22 Νοεμβρίου 2019)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (20 Δεκεμβρίου 2019)

Check out the brand new #Frozen2 poster from #D23Expo. See the film in theaters November 22. pic.twitter.com/vLceqWLnsI — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) 24 Αυγούστου 2019

2020

Onward (6 Μαρτίου 2020)

Mulan (27 Μαρτίου 2020)

Black Widow (1 Μαΐου 2020)

Artemis Fowl (29 Μαΐου 2020)

Soul (19 Ιουνίου 2020)

Jungle Cruise (24 Ιουλίου 2020)

The One and Only Ivan (14 Αυγούστου 2020)

The Eternals (6 Νοεμβρίου 2020)

Raya and the Last Dragon (25 Νοεμβρίου 2020)

Just Announced: Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, starring @cassandrasteele (Raya) and @Awkwafina (Sisu, the Last Dragon). Check out all-new concept art, and see the film in theaters November 2020. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/V40bv64IIp — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) 24 Αυγούστου 2019

2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (12 Φεβρουαρίου 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (7 Μαΐου 2021)

Cruella (28 Μαΐου 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (5 Νοεμβρίου 2021)

2022

Black Panther II (6 Μαΐου 2022)